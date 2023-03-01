A lady has posted pictures of her stylish bedroom with UV lights on social media

The woman’s room included a pretty-looking shower, entertainment area and more

Compliments flooded her pictures, with many people finding the set-up incredibly interesting

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A lovely lady shared photos of her gorgeous-looking bedroom online, with her lux-looking set-up receiving compliments from social media users.

The lady's bedroom had pretty blue UV lights. Image: Bukiiey Thëë Melon.

Source: Facebook

The woman’s bedroom included an entertainment area, shower, and looked super stylish and inviting.

The hun took the idea of a bedroom being a ‘place of peace’ to a whole new level, with her place seeming like her little sanctuary from the world.

Facebook user, Bukiiey Thëë Melon shared the images of her place in an incredibly popular online interactive group, where peeps receive advice on home improvements.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She captioned her post:

“Customised my bedroom.”

Kind words follow woman’s post about bedroom

The post received a ton of complimentary messages, with many people finding the place gorgeous to look at and the set-up interesting.

Briefly News compiled some of the best reactions from cyber citizens:

Henry Ace wrote:

“Beautiful place, but for me the TV is too high. I can’t be stressing my neck.”

Nombuso Sibiya remarked:

“Looks like a boy’s room, especially the big speakers, headsets, and cap.”

Kirchof Newton complimented her use of space in the room:

“Bukiiey Thëë Melon, oh wow, you really made use of the space, but does it have a window?”

Sis Nombuso Beloved reacted:

“I love, love, love, love it.”

Hloniphile Dlamini shared a kind compliment and simply said:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Nomhle Vanda commented simply:

“Very nice.”

Livhu Mulondo was lost for words and simply wrote:

“Awesome.”

Pretoria lady flaunts lux apartment

In a related story by Briefly News, a 20-year-old babe is getting the bag and inspiring her peers.

Noluvu Ntokazi Hlakati is coming for everything she deserves, with the young lady an author, entrepreneur, and student at Tswane University of Technology.

Mzansi social media users were incredibly impressed with the go-getter hun and congratulated her in the post's comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News