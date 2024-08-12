South African Man Lying on the Ground Before Lobola Negotiations in Hilarious Video
- A man lay on the ground before the lobola negotiations in a clip making rounds on social media
- The TikTok footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- People reacted to the video as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
A TikTok clip of a man laying on a mat before lobola negotiations began left online users cracking jokes.
Man lying on the ground waiting for enough money to open the gate
One gent stood on business regarding his loved one's lobola day. The young man lay unbothered on the ground on the mat while he waited for the in-laws to make it rain.
The clip shared by @consciousmangane4 shows the in-law placing a little money, which the guy was not impressed by, as he kept lying on the floor. At the end of the video, the gate was finally opened as the in-laws came through with cows.
@consciousmangane4's footage entertained many and became a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views, likes, and comments.
Watch the video below:
People share their own lobola experiences
Social media users reacted to the video as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, while some cracked jokes, saying:
Lollipop said:
"My lil bro wasn’t gonna get up. He’d even tell them to go back. I’m not worth the effort."
Melts cracks a joke, saying:
"We are cruising Nicely."
Aluwani Vanessa commented:
"The way he is relaxed sleeping there."
kiki expressed:
"My brother would just sleep there until they leave."
Mahlatse _07 shared:
"So some of you trust your siblings? Kante nna what’s wrong with mine?"
