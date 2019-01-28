MWEB fibre packages, deals and prices 2023: best and cheapest

Knowing MWEB fibre packages available in 2023 will help you decide what suits you best. With the promise of free setup and router, the deal cannot get any sweeter. You are assured that MWEB fibre packages have something for everyone. With so many things being done online today, you cannot afford to be the one not connected to reliable internet.

Affordability should be your key guide when looking for a WiFi connection. MWEB offers a variety of packages and deals and allows customers to choose between limited data (capped package) and unlimited data (uncapped package). Whatever you choose depends on your pocket, budget, and preference.

MWEB fibre packages, deals, and prices

First things first, you need to understand the meaning of fibre. Fibre is the latest fixed-line internet connectivity. It uses fibre optic cables, which offer super fast internet. Hence, internet users find it more convenient than the past internet connection channels.

How much does MWEB fibre cost?

MWEB fibre deals are diverse and accommodating because the company focuses on small businesses and residential clients. As a result, they are among the best fibre deals in South Africa. Below are the different rates of capped and uncapped data from MWEB.

Capped MWEB packages

The company partners with other ISPs in Mzansi to offer you the best services. MWEB capped packages come with free installation services and a router. You should include in your order that you need a router if you do not have one or are using an old ADSL router. Below is a list of the latest MWEB fibre prices for capped packages:

Infrastructure Provider Download speed Upload speed Installation Time Best Value Clear Access 25Mbps - 200Mbps 25Mbps - 200Mbps 10 days R699pm Thinkspeed 10Mbps - 100Mbps 5Mbps - 50Mbps 10 days R499pm Evotel 10Mbps - 1Gbps 50Mbps - 500Mbps 10 days R549pm Frogfoot 30Mbps - 1Gbps 3Mbps - 1Gbps 10 days R599pm Frogfoot air 10Mbs - 20Mbps 1Mbps - 2Mbps 10 days R309pm Lightstruck 20Mbps - 1Gbps 20Mbps - 1Gbps 10 days R699pm Link Africa 10Mbps - 200Mbps 10Mbps - 200Mbps 10 days R599pm Link Layer 25Mbps - 300Mbps 25Mbps - 300Mbps 10 days R589pm Metrofibre 25Mbps - 300Mbps 25Mbps - 300Mbps 10 days R325pm Octel 35Mbps - 1Gbps 25Mbps - 100Mbps 10 days R639pm Openserve 25Mbps - 500Mbps 25Mbps - 250Mbps 10 days R499pm Openserve webconnect 10Mbps - 20Mbps 5Mbps - 10Mbps 10 days R299pm TT connect 10Mbps - 1Gbps 10Mbps - 1Gbps 10 days R589pm Vodacom 20Mbps- 200Mbps 10Mbps - 200Mbps 10 days R599pm Vuma fibre core 50Mbps - 1Gbps 20Mbps - 200Mbps 10 days R689pm Vuma fibre reach 20Mbps - 100Mbps 10Mbps - 50Mbps 10 days R399pm Zoom fibre 20Mbps - 1Gbps 20Mbps - 500Mbps 10 days R559pm

How much is MWEB uncapped WiFi?

After doing an intensive fibre price comparison in South Africa, there is a high chance you will notice that most ISPs charge almost similar or higher than MWEB's prices. Below are the prices for uncapped MWEB packages:

5 Mbps costs R299 per month.

10Mbps costs R399 per month.

20Mbps is given at R599 per month.

40Mbps is priced at R699 per month.

Like the capped packages, the MWEB uncapped packages come with free installation and a router from an Openserve technician. Hence, you get to save R 1000 installation fee.

Does MWEB have uncapped WiFi?

MWEB offers both capped and uncapped fibre packages at affordable rates.

Is MWEB fibre month to month?

Customers pay MWEB capped and uncapped fibre packages monthly.

How much does fibre installation cost?

Fibre infrastructure providers charge installation and connection (or activation) fees, but MWEB fibre installation is free. The company has a range of deals that include free installation and connection. It also sends an Openserve technician to do it for you without charging a dime.

What is the installation time for MWEB fibre?

The average installation time from the date you place an order is 14 working days. This also depends on your availability and the date and time you book with the installer. The process takes longer if they cannot get hold of you. Therefore, look out for calls from them.

How do I migrate to MWEB?

You can move from another ISP to MWEB. Choose the "transfer existing line" option during the signup process and provide the line's reference number (*the reference number given by the other fibre infrastructure provider when the line was installed). If you need clarification on the number, check on the ONT device or contact the ISP you want to leave and move to MWEB.

How can existing MWEB customers move to fibre?

Log in to your online MWEB account using your master account username or email address (* you received these details via SMS when signing up). Check your coverage and sign up for the product of your choice. MWEB will sort everything out in the background.

What is the cheapest uncapped fibre in South Africa?

MWEB has some of the cheapest fibre deals in South Africa:

Now that you know the speed and prices of capped and uncapped MWEB fibre packages, the decision lies with you. If you know how much data you can consume in a month, choose the capped packages. As for heavy data users who cannot estimate their monthly usage, the uncapped option would be ideal. The bottom line is to get the internet speed you want and a package you can pay for regularly.

