MTN router deals 2022: All your WiFi specials in South Africa today

Many South Africans are searching for dependable service providers due to their demand for internet connectivity. As a result, there is a selection of enticing MTN router deals in 2022. Both daytime and nighttime data consumers are guaranteed free WiFi connectivity with the fixed MTN LTE packages.

The uncapped WiFi deals offered by MTN are even more attractive, but what are the real deals like? These deals that the corporation offers are the subject of this article.

MTN WiFi deals

Africa's largest mobile network operator, MTN, is committed to looking into new and economical ways to lower communication expenses and ensure that every home in South Africa is linked to the country's top network.

In 2021, the company offered uncapped fixed LTE deals; in 2022, the deals are getting better with an LTE MiFi pocket router added. These offers have no limitation on the monthly data cap. Moreover, fixed-LTE internet bundles can be purchased for a router and a SIM.

MTN Uncapped WiFi deals

How much is MTN's uncapped data? The monthly 4G internet plans begin at R399, and these deals provide unlimited mobile data.

1. 10Mbps Uncapped plan with 400GB FUP — R399

Characteristics

You receive speeds of up to 10 Mbps

No time limit for LTE

You will not require a landline to maintain connectivity

Being a fixed LTE, it locks to the address given at registration

You have the choice of plug-and-play.

2. 30Mbps Uncapped Plan 700GB FUP — R699

Characteristics

Up to 30Mbps Uncapped with 700GB FUP — R799

Characteristics of Uncapped 30Mbps

At any time, LTE is uncapped up to 30 Mbps

No FUP—You only get P2P and torrents slowing down

Users may count on speedy delivery

No landline is required

There are other 5G internet deals that you may want to check out, keeping in mind that if the APN settings are incorrect, your data bundles will not function.

MTN pocket router deals 2022

Along with internet data bundles, the pan-African mobile operator also offers a MiFi router to accommodate consumer needs and price points. New, existing, and current upgrade clients are eligible for the promotion for the following MTN data deals with routers, which are available countrywide.

1. 5G Unlimited Data with MiFi Router (Package costs R1249 per month)

This primary data offer offers super-fast 5G internet connectivity, and the amount of data you can consume is practically endless. In addition, the system switches to another connectivity option, such as 4G or 3G, if, for any reason, 5G connectivity is unavailable.

2. Home WiFi 75GB with MiFi Router (Bundle cost: R399 per month)

With this package, you must pay for 24 months or two years, after which you get 150 GB of data per month. This is divided into 75 GB of anytime data and 75 GB of night express data that you may use starting at 11 p.m.

3. Home WiFi 110GB in a package with MiFi Router (Bundle cost: R499 for 24 months)

With this plan, you must pay for 24 months or two years to take advantage of this offer. The package includes a router and grants you 220GB, divided into 110GB of anytime data and 110GB of night express data, which can be used starting at 11 p.m.

With these MTN WiFi deals, you will not experience buffering when watching your favourite shows. Additionally, you can make any space into a corner office, work from home, and broadcast your Twitch games to the entire world.

Can I check coverage and buy MyMTN Home deals online?

You may view the plans, check your coverage, and purchase the desired MyMTN Home offer online (via their website or App downloadable here) and at any MTN store.

What router does MTN use?

The LTE network supports category six routers like the Huawei B525, Huawei B612, and ZTE MF286. In addition, the category 11 router, the Huawei B618, is also compatible with the LTE-A network.

How much is MTN Unlimited router?

The uncapped full-speed router is accessible for a monthly fee of R899. If you prefer to buy an outright router rather than use a free or contract-based device, Huawei's 5G CPE Pro (H112-370) goes for R8,599 (October 2022).

How much do routers cost?

In South Africa, a standard home router typically costs around R3,500. However, the price of a wireless router depends on the network's size and strength—several essential factors, such as receiver compatibility and affordability, influence a good router's choice.

How fast is the MTN router?

The speeds, which range from 10Mbps to 30Mbps, slow down when a specific amount of consumption has been accumulated. For example, once 400GB of data has been used on the 10Mbps subscription, speeds are limited to 2Mbps.

Consequently, once the 600GB and 700GB criteria are met for the 20Mbps and 30Mbps plans, respectively, speeds will drop to 4Mbps.

How does a pocket WiFi router work?

A pocket WiFi functions like any other internet-connected device, but it is far more compact and portable than a standard home WiFi router. It converts a 3G or 4G connection into a secure WiFi signal sent to various devices.

Which is the best pocket WiFi router?

The South African multinational MTN uses the H221M MiFi Router. The pocket gadget is small, straightforward, stylish, and fits well in a backpack. It connects up to 10 users, and its 2300mAh battery can last up to 55 hours or 8 hours of working time with download/upload speeds of up to 150 Mbps/50 Mbps.

MTN offers these fantastic deals to its consumers at a time when 5G is the fastest connectivity currently accessible on the open market. Even if you do not need internet connectivity at these speeds, these MTN router deals in 2022 will give WiFi plan options.

