WeBuyCars' contact number, complaints, operating hours, FAQs

WeBuyCars is a self-proclaimed South Africa’s number-one car-buying dealer. It has been operating in the country for more than two decades. The company deals in many brands of cars. Interestingly, it buys around 12,000 vehicles annually and has 71 branches across the country. So, what is WeBuyCars' contact number? Here is everything you need to know about the motor dealer.

WeBuyCars offers you a hassle-free way of selling your car. Apart from cars, the company also deals in motorbikes, boats, trailers, caravans etc. WeBuyCars boasts professional and top-notch services. The vehicle’s condition, supply, and demand are some of the major factors they consider when buying your car.

When was WeBuyCars established?

The company was established in 2001. The company has been in existence for around 21 years. Initially, the company was based in a small holding in Pretoria East. In 2001, the company had two employees. Interestingly, the company has grown; in 2020, it had 1028 employers.

Who owns WeBuyCars?

Faan and Dirk van der Walt, blood brothers, established the company. Their love for cars started at a tender age, thanks to their father (Koo), who taught them how to repair cars in the hood. Apart from being the founders of WeBuyCars, they are now the company's executive directors.

Professionally, Faan is a teacher. On the other hand, Faan holds a marketing degree from the University of Pretoria. In 2018, Dirk and Faan won the Africa Entrepreneur of the Year Award (AABLA).

In May 2022, there were reports that Transaction Capital had acquired 49.9% of the shares in WeBuyCars. The company bought the shares at R1.8 billion. In other words, Faan and Dirk are not the company's sole owners.

WeBuyCars complaints

The company always strives to be the best in the market. As a result, it has stringent measures to ensure its customers are satisfied. The company is also fully committed to the Consumer Protection Act.

Do you have a complaint about their services? Just fill in a complaint form, and a customer care agent will reach out as soon as possible with a solution. Some of the issues you can complain about include the following:

Poor service

Auction related

Dekra

Mechanical problem

Website error

Licensing issue

NaTIS issue

No feedback

Importantly, you must complete as many fields as possible when logging your complaint. Upon the completion of investigations, you will receive feedback from the support team. Usually, it takes around 24 business hours. If you are unsatisfied with the outcome, you can seek the services of the independent Motor Industry Ombudsman of South Africa (MIOSA).

WeBuyCars' operating hours

What are the WeBuyCars' trading hours? Its branches are open from Monday to Sunday (7 days a week). However, the branch trading hours are as follows:

Monday: Friday: 09:00 – 18:00

Saturdays: 08:00 – 15:00

Sundays: 10:00 – 14:00

Public holidays: 08:00 – 15:00

Note that some of its pods have unique trading hours. You can select your region to learn more about their trading hours.

WeBuyCars' branches

The company has around 14 main branches across six central provinces (without including buying pods). They include:

Mainstream (GP)

JHB South (GP)

Silver Lakes (GP)

Brackenfell (WC)

Springfield (KZN)

Gqberha (EC)

Germiston (GP)

Dome (GP)

Polokwane (L)

Mbombela (MP)

Riverhouse (KZN)

Epping (WC)

George (WC)

Richmond (WC)

How big is WeBuyCars?

The company is arguably big. It started with one warehouse in Pretoria in 2010 and now has many branches across the country. At the time of writing, it has 71 total branches and buying pods across major cities in South Africa. Its staff has also grown to 2500.

How much is WeBuyCars worth?

WeBuyCars is one of South Africa’s top car dealers. According to News24, the company is allegedly valued at R10 billion as of 2022.

Do WeBuyCars deliver cars?

Yes. The majority of its dealings are done online. So, after a buying deal has been finalized, one of its agents will deliver your car to your home. Test drives are conducted on appointments only.

How do I buy a car in South Africa on WeBuyCars?

You can also buy a car on WeBuyCars using the Buy Now option. The process is straightforward. A buyer can reserve a vehicle by paying a holding deposit of between R5,000 and R10,000. Usually, the holding deposit varies depending on the purchase price of a car.

WeBuyCars contact number

If you have any queries about its services, you can reach out for help. The customer care team is available from Monday to Friday (08:00 to 17:00) and Saturday (08:00 to 14:00). Their official contact details are as follows:

Telephone: 087 057 0000

087 057 0000 Customer care email: customercare@webuycars.co.za

Note: WeBuyCars' Polokwane's contact number and WeBuyCars' Johannesburg South's contact number are the same. Its contact number is 087 057 0000.

Now that you have WeBuyCars’ contact number, you can reach out for help if you have a problem or question about their services. The customer care team is available from Monday to Friday (08h00 to 17h00), ensuring total customer satisfaction.

