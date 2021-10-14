Suge Knight's net worth, age, children, spouse, career, sentence, profiles

In the '90s and early 2000s, Death Row Records had signed Snoop Dogg, Dr Drey and Tupac, which meant that Suge Knight's net worth increased rapidly. However, after the death of Tupac, Snoop and Dr Dre left the label, which led to its decline. Join us as we unravel more details about Suge Knight, a pioneer in commercializing gangsta rap.

One of the most controversial stories in Hip Hop was the beef between Tupak Shakur and The Notorious BIG, which led to their untimely and puzzling deaths. In the many documentaries released about Tupac and Biggies death, one of the most common names mentioned was Suge Knight, the CEO of Death Row Records. So, exactly who is Suge Knight?

Suge Knight's biography

He was born in Compton, California, USA, to Marion Hugh Knight Senior and Maxie. His name Suge came from Sugar Bear, his childhood nickname. In 1983, he graduated from Lynn Wood High School and joined El Camino College. He then transferred to the University of Nevada. All through his school life, he was a football player but always had a keen interest in hip hop.

How old is Suge Knight?

Sugar Bear was born on the 19th of April 1965 and is currently 56 years old. His star sign is Aries.

Music career

After his football career, he was employed as a concert promoter and bodyguard for several celebrities, including Bobby Brown. In 1989 he formed his first music publishing company signing Robert Van Wrinkle, a rapper popularly known by his stage name Vanilla Ice.

What happened to Suge Knight and Vanilla Ice?

After Vanilla Ice released his first hit, Ice Ice Baby, he and Sugar Bear agreed to sign royalties over the song because it included material allegedly written by Mario Johnson, Knight's client. Knight confronted Van and there were allegations that Knight entered his hotel room and dangled him by his ankles. Vanilla came forward to deny these claims saying that Suge only threatened to throw him off the balcony, which was solved in court.

Death Row records

In 1991, Knight, Dr Dre, Dick Griffy and D.O.C.founded Death Row Records. The label became very prominent after the release of Dr Dre's debut solo album The Chronic, which went on triple platinum status. The record was also responsible for releasing Snoop Dogg's first album, Doggystyle, which got platinum recognition four times.

Suge Knight and Tupac

In 1995, Suge offered to post bail of $1.4 million for Tupac to sign him to Death Row Records, and Tupac agreed. He released two albums, All Eyez on Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory. By the time Tupac, MC Hammer and Snoop Dogg were signed to Death Row Records and were close friends.

The death of Tupac and the fall of Death Row Records

After Tupac was fatally shot in September 1996, MC Hammer and Snoop Dogg left Death Row Records, and the label rapidly declined. Dr Dre, infuriated by the label's thuggish dealings, left Death Row to start his label, Aftermath Entertainment. Several theories link Suge to the murders of Tupac and Biggie.

Who is Suge Knight's wife?

It is hard to keep track of all of Knight's relationships. In 1999, He was married twice to Sharitha Golden and Michel'le, a musician in 1999. Michel'le was previously romantically involved with Dr Dre, and the two had a son named Marcel. In recent years Michel'le has come forward to speak about the abuse she faced while she was involved with Suge and Dr Dre.

Marion has also been in a relationship with Bernice Burgos and Misa Hylton, P Diddy's ex-girlfriend. The former music executive was also engaged to Toi Kelley.

Suge Knight's children

Sugar Bear has had several children with different women. He is the father of Taj, whose mother is Davina Barnes. His second son is called Suge Knight Junior. Marion and his ex-wife Sharitha Golden had a son named Arion.

He also has a daughter by the name of Posh. Michel'le also bore Marion's child, Balei. His youngest son's name is Legend, whose mother is Toi Kelley.

Is Suge Knight still rich?

Compared to his prime years in the '80s and 90's, Sugar Bear is less wealthy right now. He has filed for bankruptcy twice in 2006 and 2008. Currently, he is worth $200 000.

What happened to Suge Knight?

In 1995, the former music executive was sentenced to five years probation for assaulting two rappers. The following year he was incarcerated for violating probation. In 2003, he was imprisoned for a parole violation. Since 2014, he has been in prosecution for robbery charges. In addition, from 2015 to 2017, he was prosecuted for voluntary manslaughter.

Suge Knight's sentence read that he would be sent to prison for 28 years. As of 2018, he was incarcerated at the RJ Donovan Correction Facility and will not be eligible for parole until 2037.

How old will Suge Knight be in 2037?

Since he was born on the 19th of April 1965, he will be 72 years old by 2037.

Sugar's ability to recognize and nurture talents was impeccable and will always be appreciated, for if it was not for him, the world might not have known of Tupac and Snoop Dogg. Although Suge Knight's net worth has decreased, his son has carried on his work under the new Death Row Records.

