Who is Helena Zengel? Age, parents, ethnicity, movies, nominations, net worth

Helena Zengel is a talented upcoming actress from Berlin, Germany, where she is known for her critically acclaimed role in System Crasher (2019). She made her Hollywood debut in 2020s News of the World, in which she starred as Johanna alongside veteran actor Tom Hanks. In 2021, she became one of the youngest actresses to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award and a Critics Choice Award.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Helena Zengel is an upcoming actress from Berlin, Germany. Photo: @Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

Helena Zengel is a naturally talented actor. She has never taken any acting classes but manages to deliver world-class performances that equates her to some of the world's best actors and actresses. She is also among the few actors from Germany that have found a strong footing in Hollywood without struggling.

Helena Zengel's profile summary and bio

Full name: Helena Zengel

Helena Zengel Year of birth: 10th June 2008

10th June 2008 Age: 13 years in 2022

13 years in 2022 Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany Nationality: German

German Height: 4 feet 11.75 inches (1.52 m) in 2022

4 feet 11.75 inches (1.52 m) in 2022 Hair colour: Honey blonde

Honey blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Gender: Female

Female Parents: Mother Anne Zengel

Mother Anne Zengel Career: Actress

Actress Years active: 2013 to date

2013 to date Instagram: @helena.zengel.official

@helena.zengel.official Website: helenazengel.com

helenazengel.com Net worth: Estimated at $400,000

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Helena Zengel's age

Helena started acting at the age of five. Photo: @Matthias Nareyek

Source: Getty Images

The upcoming actress was born on 10th June 2008 in Berlin, Germany, where she was also brought up. Helena is 13 years old in 2022.

Who are the parents of Helena Zengel?

Helena Zengel's parents are Berlin-based musicians. Her mother Anne has also worked as a radio DJ at B2, a German radio network. Helena Zengel's family resides in Berlin, Germany, and she is often accompanied by her mother when she travels for acting roles.

Helena Zengel's acting career

Zengel made her debut in the acting industry at the age of five. She first appeared in a music video for a Berlin-based Alternative rock band called Abby and had her first acting role on the German series Spreewaldkrimi: Mörderische Hitze. Helena Zengel's mother then got her a German acting agency, and she later landed her first leading act in the drama film Die Tochter, which translates to The Daughter.

The young actress made her international debut in 2020's American Western movie, News of the World, alongside Tom Hanks. The film's director Paul Greengrass got interested in her acting skills after her smashing performance in 2019's System Crasher, which won her a German Film Prize, the biggest award in the country.

Universal Pictures cast her as Johanna Leonberger, a ten-year-old Kiowa orphan, in News of the World. Zengel received several American nominations for her role in the film, including a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Other Helena Zengel’s movies and television shows include:

A Christmas Number One (2021) as Nina Cutter

(2021) as Nina Cutter Inga Lindström: Familienfest in Sommerby (2019) as Mila

(2019) as Mila System Crasher (2019) as Bernadette 'Benni' Klaaß

(2019) as Bernadette 'Benni' Klaaß Die Tochter (2017) as Luca

(2017) as Luca Der gute Bulle (2017) as Fabienne

(2017) as Fabienne Die Spezialisten – Im Namen der Opfer (2017) as Lil Weyer

(2017) as Lil Weyer Looping (2016) as Lilly

(2016) as Lilly Spreewaldkrimi: Mörderische Hitze (2013) as Johanna

Zengel made her Hollywood debut with her critically acclaimed role in News of the World alongside Tom Hanks. Photo: @helena.zengel.official

Source: Instagram

Helena Zengel’s nominations and awards

The child actress has been recognized several times for her outstanding performances in films and television shows. She has received nominations and awards across Europe and, most recently, the United States. These include:

Nominee for Screen Actors Guild Award, best supporting act in News of the World (2021)

(2021) Nominee for Satellite Awards, best supporting act in News of the World (2021)

(2021) Nominee for the Critics Choice Awards, best young actress, News of the World (2021)

(2021) Nominee for Golden Globe, best supporting act in News of the World (2021)

(2021) German Movie Award Lola, best actor for System Crusher (2020)

(2020) European Movie Awards – Nominee as best actor for System Crushe r (2019)

r (2019) Santiago Festival Internacional de Cine – best actor for System Crusher (2019)

(2019) Internationales Filmfest Emden-Norderney – Creative Energy Award for System Crusher (2019)

Helena Zengel's net worth

Helena is one of the lucky few actresses whose career has not struggled to take off. She is now among the world's best young actors, and her career is expected to flourish. In the few years she has been acting, Zengel has attained a net worth of about $400,000.

What country is Helena Zengel from?

The upcoming actress is from Berlin, Germany, where she was born and raised. She still lives with her family in Berlin.

How old was Helena Zengel when she made News of the World?

The film was shot in 2019 when the young actress was 11 years. It was released on Christmas Day in 2020 in theatres across the US.

Can Helena Zengel speak English?

In a 2019 Helena Zengel interview with World Today News, the actress revealed that she did not have a strong grasp of the language before being cast to star in News of the World. Her command of English has improved since then because she takes English classes and often spends time with English=-speaking friends. The actress can also speak Spanish, Swedish, and Kiowa languages.

Are Helena Zengel's freckles real?

Helena has not been spotted with freckles in real life. Photo: @helena.zengel.official

Source: Instagram

The actress had freckles in the News of the World movie. Her role of Johanna was that of a 10-year old Kiowa orphan. She does not have freckles in real life.

Helena Zengel is a household name in Germany, and she is quickly becoming a favourite newcomer in Hollywood. With such great talent, the young actress has a bright future in the acting industry.

READ ALSO: Anjelica Bette Fellini's biography: age, movies and tv shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Anjelica Bette Fellini, an upcoming American actress from New York.

She is best recognized for her role as Blair Wesley in Teenage Bounty Hunters, a 2020 Netflix teen comedy-drama series. She starred alongside Maddie Phillips in the series.

Source: Briefly News