Luyanda Mzazi: age, boyfriend, father, pregnancy, car and pictures

Luyanda Mzazi has become one of the most adored actresses in South Africa. She is known for her role as Lesedi in the Mzansi soapie, Generations. Aside from her talent as an actress, she has also received praises for her beauty. So when was Luyanda Mzazi born? So what is she up to these days? Read on for more information.

According to her Instagram, she is also a voice-over artist, presenter, MC, JAM SA ambassador, and Paving Forward Foundation founder. All of this she does while raising two beautiful children.

Profile summary

Full name: Luyanda Mzazi

Luyanda Mzazi Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: May 28th, 1995

May 28th, 1995 Age: 26 years (As of 2021)

26 years (As of 2021) Origin: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: African

African Star sign: Gemini

Gemini Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Occupation: Actress, Presenter, MC, voice over artist

Actress, Presenter, MC, voice over artist Instagram: @luyandamzazi

@luyandamzazi Twitter: @LuyandaMzazi

Biography

What is Lesedi from Generations' real name? The actress' real name is Luyanda Mzazi. Her parents are a mystery, as the actress has always made efforts to keep them a secret. All we know is that her dad is famous and is part of the entertainment industry in South Africa.

She is yet to release any information despite being asked questions about her parents in numerous interviews. Lesedi does not want her achievements to be defined by her father's celebrity.

The young talented actress perfected her craft at the National School of the Arts for five years. She is also studying HR at UNISA.

How old is Luyanda Mzazi?

The Generations actress was born on the 28th of May 1995. Therefore, Lesedi from Generations' age is currently 26 years. Her star sign is Gemini.

Luyanda Mzazi's car

The celebrity's dream car is the Mercedes Benz AMG C63s Coupe. She recently revealed this through a tweet.

Is Luyanda Mzazi pregnant?

In 2019, rumours had it that Luyanda Mzazi was expecting her first child. Gaaratwe Mokhethi, SABC 1 spokesperson, recently confirmed that the actor was pregnant in Drum Magazine. In 2021 again, it was confirmed that she was pregnant. However, she is yet to reveal the baby's daddy.

Luyanda Mzazi's boyfriend

Who is luyanda Mzazi dating? Hello guys, the beauty queen is currently not in any relationship, as seen on her social media, especially Twitter. Luyanda Mzazi and her boyfriend broke up, and now, all signs point to her being single.

Luyanda Mzazi pictures

The actress uses her social media accounts to keep her fans updated about her work or adventures. As per her posts, she likes going out and trying new things. She has especially expressed her love for trying new cuisines and dishes.

Here are other pictures of the beautiful Mzansi actress.

1. Pringle partnership

The Mzansi actress has a following of over 615k followers. This has created opportunities for her to advertise different products. In this post, she was promoting Pringles.

2. Selfcare routine

In this post, she is wearing a white robe and a face mask. Beneath the photo, she wrote the caption:

This is how some of my "self-care" days look like . Starting my morning by filling up my storage toilet paper basket with the new #babysoftsupremequilts toilet paper and using my fav face mask to keep my skin as clean as the #babysoftquilts #treatyourself #nodebate #babysoft_ad

3. The bungee jump

In this post, Mzazi poses for one last photo before jumping off the highest bridge in the world. Her caption read:

I was trying to look cute while I was extremely nervous, but anyway, I bungee jumped off the highest bridge in the world.

4. An all white affair

In July 2019, Luyanda shared a post wearing a white shirt and shoes with the caption, "White Tee & White sneaks'. Although she did not share the location, the view behind her was magnificent.

Frequently asked questions

The Generations actress has created a massive fan base for herself in South Africa. So naturally, these fans are curious about the actress and her latest news. Here are the answers to these questions.

1. How old is Lesedi from Generations?

She was born on the 28th of May 1995. As of 2021, she is 26 years old. Her star sign is Gemini.

2. Is Lesedi from Generations pregnant again?

In 2021, the Generations star confirmed that she was expecting her second child. However, since she has kept her personal life away from the limelight, the identity of Luyanda Mzazi's baby daddy is yet to be revealed.

3. What does Luyanda Mzazi do for a living?

She is an actress by profession famous for her role as Lesedi in Generations. She is also the funder of the Paving Forward Foundation, a non-profit organization that focuses on Youth Development.

Luyanda Mzazi is one of the great young talents in South Africa, and her humble nature makes her a fan favourite. Surely we can expect more from her in the future, with her diversity and hustling spirit playing a significant role in this. We wish her all the best in life!

