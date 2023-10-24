Who is Jimmy Garoppolo's wife, or is he dating? The untold truth

American football quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has gained widespread fame through his undeniable sports skills and is highly regarded as the sport's most prominent rising star. This places interest in his personal life, especially his romantic relationships. What do we know of Jimmy Garoppolo's wife? Read on for more on his private life and any potential relationships.

Jimmy Garoppolo with Davante Adams at an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on October 9, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Also known as Jimmy G, his teammates consider the footballer incredibly underrated and feel that he does not get the credit he deserves for his talent. Before we go into his life and what we know about Jimmy Garoppolo’s wife in 2023, here is his biography, summarised.

Profile summary and bio

Full name James Richard Garoppolo Nickname ‘Jimmy G’ Date of birth November 2, 1991 Age 31 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian (Italian, Polish, and German descent) Gender Male Weight 102 kg Height 188 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Tony Garoppolo and Denise Garoppolo Siblings Three (Mike Garoppolo, Tony Garoppolo Jr., and Billy Garoppolo) Profession Professional football player Education Rolling Meadows High School and Eastern Illinois University Native language English Net worth $27 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

Some are more willing to give praise to the football star, with some referring to him as 'Superman in disguise' based on his good looks and physique. What else do we know about the famous sports figure?

What nationality is Jimmy Garoppolo?

The handsome sports star was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA. This makes him an American national.

Did Jimmy Garoppolo get married?

There is massive speculation surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's woman. Jimmy Garoppolo's former partner, Alexandra King, was the first public relationship that came to light, which began in 2018, but the couple have since gone their separate ways.

Jimmy G’s girlfriend as of 2023 remains unconfirmed from an authority source. Jimmy Garoppolo and Giuliana Milan are reported to be in a relationship as of October 2023, but there has been no confirmation from either party.

Jimmy Garoppolo at an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo's height

Considered by many as 'tall, dark, and handsome', Jimmy stands at 188 cm.

Jimmy Garoppolo's siblings

The athlete has three siblings. They include Mike Garoppolo, Tony Garoppolo Jr., and Billy Garoppolo. Their names are the only available information on his siblings, as they are private figures.

Jimmy Garoppolo's contract

News of Jimmy Garoppolo's injury broke in October 2023, when the talented athlete sustained a severe back injury. When writing, he had not returned to the field but was on the road to recovery.

Jimmy's contract directly reflects the team's faith in the star's skills. He signed a $137,500,000 five-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, including an average annual salary of $27,500,000, $74,100,000 guaranteed, and a $7,000,000 signing bonus.

Jimmy Garoppolo during a game against Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

What is Jimmy Garoppolo’s net worth?

Sources vary on the star's estimated net worth, ranging from $25 million to over $88 million. However, Jimmy Garoppolo’s net worth is most frequently reported as $27 million.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s social media profiles

Jimmy's Instagram page has 1.5 million followers as of October 17, 2023. He has an X (Twitter) page with 254.3K followers, but his account was not verified when writing.

Jimmy Garoppolo's wife is a constantly trending topic since all eyes became focused on Jimmy, with many assuming the heartthrob would be in a serious relationship by now. The athlete seems happy with keeping his relationships out of the public eye.

