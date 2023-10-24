Who is Jimmy Garoppolo's wife, or is he dating? The untold truth
American football quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has gained widespread fame through his undeniable sports skills and is highly regarded as the sport's most prominent rising star. This places interest in his personal life, especially his romantic relationships. What do we know of Jimmy Garoppolo's wife? Read on for more on his private life and any potential relationships.
Also known as Jimmy G, his teammates consider the footballer incredibly underrated and feel that he does not get the credit he deserves for his talent. Before we go into his life and what we know about Jimmy Garoppolo’s wife in 2023, here is his biography, summarised.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|James Richard Garoppolo
|Nickname
|‘Jimmy G’
|Date of birth
|November 2, 1991
|Age
|31 years old in 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Birthplace
|Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Current nationality
|American
|Marital status
|Single
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian (Italian, Polish, and German descent)
|Gender
|Male
|Weight
|102 kg
|Height
|188 cm
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Parents
|Tony Garoppolo and Denise Garoppolo
|Siblings
|Three (Mike Garoppolo, Tony Garoppolo Jr., and Billy Garoppolo)
|Profession
|Professional football player
|Education
|Rolling Meadows High School and Eastern Illinois University
|Native language
|English
|Net worth
|$27 million (most widely reported)
|Social media profiles
|InstagramX (Twitter)
Some are more willing to give praise to the football star, with some referring to him as 'Superman in disguise' based on his good looks and physique. What else do we know about the famous sports figure?
What nationality is Jimmy Garoppolo?
The handsome sports star was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA. This makes him an American national.
Did Jimmy Garoppolo get married?
There is massive speculation surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's woman. Jimmy Garoppolo's former partner, Alexandra King, was the first public relationship that came to light, which began in 2018, but the couple have since gone their separate ways.
Jimmy G’s girlfriend as of 2023 remains unconfirmed from an authority source. Jimmy Garoppolo and Giuliana Milan are reported to be in a relationship as of October 2023, but there has been no confirmation from either party.
Jimmy Garoppolo's height
Considered by many as 'tall, dark, and handsome', Jimmy stands at 188 cm.
Jimmy Garoppolo's siblings
The athlete has three siblings. They include Mike Garoppolo, Tony Garoppolo Jr., and Billy Garoppolo. Their names are the only available information on his siblings, as they are private figures.
Jimmy Garoppolo's contract
News of Jimmy Garoppolo's injury broke in October 2023, when the talented athlete sustained a severe back injury. When writing, he had not returned to the field but was on the road to recovery.
Jimmy's contract directly reflects the team's faith in the star's skills. He signed a $137,500,000 five-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers, including an average annual salary of $27,500,000, $74,100,000 guaranteed, and a $7,000,000 signing bonus.
What is Jimmy Garoppolo’s net worth?
Sources vary on the star's estimated net worth, ranging from $25 million to over $88 million. However, Jimmy Garoppolo’s net worth is most frequently reported as $27 million.
Jimmy Garoppolo’s social media profiles
Jimmy's Instagram page has 1.5 million followers as of October 17, 2023. He has an X (Twitter) page with 254.3K followers, but his account was not verified when writing.
Jimmy Garoppolo's wife is a constantly trending topic since all eyes became focused on Jimmy, with many assuming the heartthrob would be in a serious relationship by now. The athlete seems happy with keeping his relationships out of the public eye.
