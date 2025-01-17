Who is LaMelo Ball dating? Inside his romance with Ana Montana

LaMelo Ball became the third overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft. With increased confidence and honed skills, he has received several personal accolades, including a Rookie of the Year award. His father has credited these achievements to LaMelo Ball dating an older woman who prefers to be by his side.

LaMelo Ball at Spectrum Center in December 2024 and his girlfriend Ana Montana. Photo: Jared C. Tilton on Getty Images, @BSO on X (modified by author)

LaMelo Ball may be in his 20s, but he has already had his fair share of romantic relationships. The 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year has dated popular ladies, including Ashlyn Castro. He is currently dating a woman over a decade older than him, but they have been more stable than most of his past girlfriends.

Profile summary

Full name Analicia Chaves Famous as Ana Montana Gender Female Date of birth 9 October 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New Bedford, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-26-38 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Fatima Chaves Relationship status Dating Partner LaMelo Ball Education Bedford High School Profession Model, social media influencer Net worth $10-$15 million Social media Instagram

Who is LaMelo Ball dating?

LaMelo Ball's girlfriend is Ana Montana, although her birth name is Analicia Chaves. Their relationship was initially low-key for almost two years before they made it public through their lovey-dovey social media messages.

As Essential Sports published, one of such was the Charlotte Hornets point guard's message to his heartthrob on her 35th birthday. The post read:

My baby, happy birthday. I love you shordy. You already know how we rockin' and how you hold it down. Really a real one. The world is yours, boo. Happy birthday, have a beautiful day and look left.

Facts about Ana Montana. Photo: @ana_montana on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Ana Montana?

Ana is an actress, brand ambassador, model, social media influencer, and television personality. According to Yahoo Entertainment, she is a TV personality featured in The Eric Andre Show and hosted the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards in 2017.

Montana is also a video vixen featured in music videos for famous artists like T.I., Rick Ross, and Flo Rida. She is renowned for her colourful lifestyle and modelling career, complementing LaMelo's goals and youthful energy. She helps him promote his French fashion line in collaboration with Puma and other well-known brands.

How old is Ana Montana?

According to Famous Birthdays, Ana Montana's age is 35 and was born on 9 October 1989 in New Bedford, Massachusetts. She graduated from Bedford High School in 2008.

What is the age gap between Ana Montana and LaMelo?

The lovebirds have a 12-year age difference. Ana is 35, and LaMelo Ball, born on 22 August 2001, is 23. This age disparity has been a source of disagreements among critics and fans who question the compatibility of such a relationship.

LaMelo and Ana appear distracted by the frivolity of such chatters and have continued to wax stronger in their romance. They have allegedly been together since 2019 and, according to an Instagram reel, have the blessings of LaMelo's father, LaVar Ball.

Instagram star Ana Montana and her boyfriend. Photo: @NBAALLDAY on Facebook, @ana_montana on Instagram (modified by author)

Ana Montana's dating history shows she has dated influential and popular men in various fields, including footballers, musicians, and NBA players. Below are some of the model's exes:

Axel Witsel - 2013

As The Sun published, she dated Belgian footballer Axel Witsel. Axel plays as a defensive midfielder or centre-back for La Liga club Atlético Madrid and the Belgium national team.

August Alsina - 2014

As The City Celeb reported, after parting ways with Nate, Ana started going out with August Alsina, an award-winning American singer-songwriter. However, like most of her past relationships, it was brief.

Karim Benzema - 2015

According to Daily Mail, the former Real Madrid soccer player was allegedly in a romantic relationship with Ana Montana at the beginning of her career. Benzema, who played for one of the biggest clubs at the time and was arguably one of the best players of his time, was instrumental to Ana's celebrity status.

Nate Maloley (Skate Maloley)

Ana stepped away from linking romantically with footballers after Axel. She dated Nate, an American rapper five years younger than her.

Who are LaMelo Ball's ex-girlfriends?

Teanna Trump, Ashlyn Castro, and Ashley Alvano top LaMelo Ball's dating history list. The trio shared similar features: they were popular content creators across various social media platforms, including Instagram.

Ana Montana's kids

Despite several romantic relationships, Ana has not publicly claimed to be the mother of any child. She has never been married, though some netizens hope she might settle down with LaMelo.

LaMelo Ball at Spectrum Center in December 2024. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

Ana Montana's net worth

As Sportskeeda published, Ana's net worth is between $10 million and $15 million. Her income is primarily from modelling, acting, and social media endorsement deals. She has collaborated with high-end brands like Fashion Nova as an influencer and brand ambassador.

Ana also earns from her online presence, with a community of over three million followers who engage with her lifestyle and fashion content.

Frequently asked questions

LaMelo and Ana's affair has a controversial yet intriguing angle that has got tongues wagging. Here are some of the questions that have been asked of the relationship and the best answers:

Are LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana still together? They are still together and have yet to announce a breakup.

They are still together and have yet to announce a breakup. What is Ana Montana's real name? Her birth name is Analicia Chaves.

Her birth name is Analicia Chaves. How long has LaMelo Ball been with Ana Montana? They have been dating for at least five years, although they became public on social media around 2021.

They have been dating for at least five years, although they became public on social media around 2021. How long has LaMelo been in the NBA? The point guard has been in the National Basketball League for five years.

The controversies surrounding LaMelo Ball's dating of Ana Montana have never been as strong as the love between the duo. Their relationship is a testament to the saying that age is nothing but a number.

