Conor McGregor's net worth: Career earnings, income sources, assets

In 2016, Conor McGregor made history by becoming the first MMA fighter to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously. This was just the start of his ascent as he featured in main events and high-profile fights, including bouts with Floyd Mayweather. These fights enhanced his reputation and significantly contributed to his net worth.

Conor McGregor at the Road House New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Kate Green (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Forbes' list in 2022, Conor McGregor was one of the world's highest-paid athletes. This assertion sparked claims of him earning over $8.6 million per minute in the ring. So what is Conor McGregor's net worth in 2024 despite his openness about his wealth?

Conor McGregor’s profile summary

Full name Conor Anthony McGregor Nickname Notorious Gender Male Date of birth 14 July 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 77 kg (155 lbs) Body measurements in inches 42-33-16 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Margaret McGregor Father Tony McGregor Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Partner Dee Devlin Children 4 Profession Mixed martial artist, boxer and actor Net worth $200 million Social media Instagram, Facebook

What is Conor McGregor's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Sportskeeda, Conor McGregor’s net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $200 million. The MMA fighter has amassed his wealth not just from his big fights but also from fashion and lucrative endorsement deals.

What is Conor McGregor's salary?

Conor earned an impressive $32 million in salary annually during his active competition years and a further $16 million from endorsement deals. Among these endorsements were partnerships with Reebok, Beats by Dre, Burger King, DraftKings, Monster Energy, and Tidl, along with his workout gear and whiskey line.

Fast facts on Conor McGregor. Photo: Jeff Spicer/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Conor McGregor's career earnings

The Irishman is said to have amassed $530 million throughout his career, adjusted to over $615 million when accounting for inflation. When questioned about his earnings, he claimed to be nearing billionaire status. In his words, he said the following during an interview:

It's motivating, obviously Michael Jordan is at the top spot with the Jordan brand took him there, he's worth multiple billions, 3.3 I think he's made. I'm closing in on a billion now, I think I'm at about 650 million all in I've made. I think they (Forbes) estimate that, I'd have to probably do my own little check of that.

Some of the top earnings from Conor McGregor's UFC fights include:

$76,000 - Marcus Brimage in 2013

$590,000 - Jose Aldo in 2015

$3 million - Eddie Alvarez in 2016

$3 million - Donald Cerrone in 2020

$5 million - Dustin Poirier in 2021

Conor McGregor's Road House earnings

Road House, McGregor's debut film in which he starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, earned him over $5.5 million, making him the highest-paid first-time actor. The action film is a reboot of the 1989 original and premiered on Prime in March 2024.

Conor McGregor's assets

The MMA fighter's wealth has afforded him a lavish lifestyle. Here are some highlights of his costly possessions:

Conor McGregor's car collection

The Irish professional mixed martial artist has a fleet of luxury cars valued at over $2.4 million. The collection includes a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Discovery, BMW i8, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, and Cadillac Escalade.

Conor McGregor's house

With his wealth, Conor McGregor has built a significant property portfolio. He owns several mansions, including one in Las Vegas that sold for $2.9 million in 2017 and another in Dublin named the Mac Mansion, purchased for $2 million. He also owns a villa in Marbella, Spain, near Cristiano Ronaldo's villa.

Conor McGregor at the Elvis after party at Stephanie Beach in Cannes, France. Photo: Joe Maher

Source: Getty Images

Conor McGregor's yacht

The UFC athlete possesses a yacht dubbed the Supercar of the Sea. McGregor's Lamborghini yacht, which he acquired for $3.6 million, is one of only 63 ever made. He chose No. 12 to pay homage to his Proper 12 whisky brand.

Conor McGregor's jewellery

The Irish professional mixed martial artist indulges in luxury watches and jewellery and is one of the top-earning athletes globally. His preference lies with Patek Philippe, and he owns at least three valued at $397,000 and several Rolex watches worth around $537,000. In January 2021, he reportedly purchased a diamond-encrusted watch from Jacob & Co. for $1 million.

What is proper 12 whiskey worth?

Conor McGregor's Proper 12 was valued at $600 million when he sold his majority stake in April 2021. The Irish professional MMA reportedly made over $150 million from selling his majority stake in Proper 12 whiskey to Proximo Spirits in 2021.

How much did Conor get from fighting Floyd?

Before the August 2017 fight, Floyd Mayweather was promised roughly $100 million, while Conor McGregor was guaranteed around $30 million. Mayweather reportedly earned over $270 million following the event, while McGregor pocketed approximately $85 million.

How much did Conor McGregor win against Khabib?

The UFC fighter asserted that he earned $50 million for his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. However, the reality was different: while Nurmagomedov earned a solid $2 million when he defeated McGregor, the UFC fighter received a fixed purse of $3 million. The remainder of his earnings stemmed from sponsorships and Pay-Per-View sales.

Who is the richest fighter in the UFC?

Conor is widely recognised as the wealthiest fighter in the UFC. With a reported net worth of $200 million, He holds the title of the wealthiest figure in combat sports and ranks among the richest athletes globally.

Being one of the most prominent stars in UFC history, Conor McGregor's net worth can be attributed to his remarkable records and participation in high-profile fights. His unwavering determination propelled him to become the wealthiest fighter in the UFC and one of the most affluent athletes globally.

READ ALSO: Jenna Ortega's net worth and salary: How rich is the Wednesday star?

As published on Briefly, Jenna Ortega's name should ring bells even if you haven't watched the Netflix series Wednesday. Her successful appearance in the show and brand endorsements running into millions of dollars have raised fan curiosity.

Jenna is an American actress and social media influencer. She entered the entertainment industry as a child and gradually built a thriving career. Today, she has become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Source: Briefly News