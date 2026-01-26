Senegalese TikTok Star Khaby Lame Secures a Historic $900M Deal With a US Firm
- Senegalese-born content creator Khaby Lame entered a massive commercial partnership valued at approximately $900 million
- The deal involved the partial sale of his company, Step Distinctive Limited, to the US-listed firm Rich Sparkle Holdings, with the company gaining exclusive global rights to the Khaby Lame brand for a few years
- Khaby transitioned from a digital creator to a major equity stakeholder, securing a controlling share in the acquiring company.
The world’s most followed social media creator, Khaby Lame, reached a monumental milestone in his career by signing a commercial deal worth approximately $900 million. According to Business Insider Africa, the Senegalese-born TikTok creator entered into a strategic partnership and acquisition agreement with Rich Sparkle Holdings, a company listed in the United States. The transaction marked a significant shift in the creator economy, moving away from simple influencer marketing toward a model driven by massive business equity.
Strategic partnership to scale global operations
The agreement granted Rich Sparkle Holdings exclusive global rights to the Khaby Lame brand for an initial period of about three years. Through this deal, the firm took over partial ownership of Khaby’s company, Step Distinctive Limited, with plans to expand his commercial footprint into e-commerce, licensing, and brand endorsements. The company estimated that by integrating the 25-year-old content creator's digital reach with special technology and supply chain expertise, the venture could eventually generate over $4 billion in annual sales.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Revolutionising content commerce through AI technology
As part of the broader strategy, the partnership authorised the creation of an AI-powered “digital twin” of Khaby, allowing his likeness and voice to be used for 24-hour virtual engagement and multilingual content. Khaby, who rose to fame for his silent reaction videos, now holds a controlling interest in Rich Sparkle Holdings, positioning him as a key industrial player rather than just a face for brands. The rollout of this ambitious commercial strategy is expected to focus on the United States, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East over the next few years.
5 Briefly News articles about content creators
- A digital expert sparked a conversation online after she revealed the clever marketing tactics used by one of the country's most popular high-end retailers to get shoppers to buy their product, sparking a massive debate about prices and quality.
- A content creator detailed how she made R12,000 in just two weeks, stating that she aligned herself with international brands while sharing her strategy online.
- A humorous UK tourist questioned why anyone would visit Cape Town before showing off its breathtaking beauty, amazing restaurants and exciting activities.
- An older man stood in front of two gorgeous models taking street content, admiring their beauty, and hesitated when another male tried to move him away from the scene, sparking laughter across social media.
- A petrol attendant loved for his home content creation unboxed plants he bought for his flat before cleaning and preparing a hearty meal for himself, winning many hearts online
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za