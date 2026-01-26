Senegalese-born content creator Khaby Lame entered a massive commercial partnership valued at approximately $900 million

The deal involved the partial sale of his company, Step Distinctive Limited, to the US-listed firm Rich Sparkle Holdings, with the company gaining exclusive global rights to the Khaby Lame brand for a few years

Khaby transitioned from a digital creator to a major equity stakeholder, securing a controlling share in the acquiring company.

Official reports detailed the scale of the acquisition involving Khaby Lame's company and Rich Sparkle Holdings. Image: Horacio Villalobos

Source: Getty Images

The world’s most followed social media creator, Khaby Lame, reached a monumental milestone in his career by signing a commercial deal worth approximately $900 million. According to Business Insider Africa, the Senegalese-born TikTok creator entered into a strategic partnership and acquisition agreement with Rich Sparkle Holdings, a company listed in the United States. The transaction marked a significant shift in the creator economy, moving away from simple influencer marketing toward a model driven by massive business equity.

Strategic partnership to scale global operations

The agreement granted Rich Sparkle Holdings exclusive global rights to the Khaby Lame brand for an initial period of about three years. Through this deal, the firm took over partial ownership of Khaby’s company, Step Distinctive Limited, with plans to expand his commercial footprint into e-commerce, licensing, and brand endorsements. The company estimated that by integrating the 25-year-old content creator's digital reach with special technology and supply chain expertise, the venture could eventually generate over $4 billion in annual sales.

Additional images captured the Senegalese star engaging with global industry leaders following the news of his historic partnership. Image: SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

Revolutionising content commerce through AI technology

As part of the broader strategy, the partnership authorised the creation of an AI-powered “digital twin” of Khaby, allowing his likeness and voice to be used for 24-hour virtual engagement and multilingual content. Khaby, who rose to fame for his silent reaction videos, now holds a controlling interest in Rich Sparkle Holdings, positioning him as a key industrial player rather than just a face for brands. The rollout of this ambitious commercial strategy is expected to focus on the United States, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East over the next few years.

