One woman in South Africa gave viewers a glimpse into her flourishing business that had the internet buzzing.

A woman in South Africa revealed the earnings from her vending machine business.

Woman flexes earnings from vending machine

The hustler's impressive earnings, which were posted by @teeman2024 on TikTok on 18 June 2025, have inspired and motivated many social media users.

In the video making rounds on TikTok, the young entrepreneur proudly reveals stacks of cash she collected from her vending machines after a successful business day. She showcases the various denominations while emptying her machines, counting the notes and coins.

What started as a small side hustle has clearly grown into a thriving business. The woman operates multiple vending machine businesses, which are located in strategic spots such as office parks, schools, and community centres. This type of business requires the lady to refill her stock regularly and keep a close eye on popular items to ensure she meets her customers' needs.

The woman encouraged others to take a leap of faith and start their own businesses by advising them on the following in the comments section:

"Do not buy a machine before securing a location. Go door to door (company to company), sell them your service, write proposals, call them, etc. Nothing comes easy…do your research!"

Mzansi peeps flooded the comments section with admiration, some asking for business advice and others applauding her consistency and determination.

As unemployment remains high in the country, the woman's post is a reminder of how innovative thinking and persistence can carve out new income streams, especially for young women in Mzansi looking to create financial independence.

Take a look at the lady's earnings in the TikTok video below:

SA shows interest in vending machine business

The woman's story inspired many people online, who flocked to the comments section to send her congratulatory messages, while some inquired about more information on the vending machine business.

Cameron Witbooi expressed:

"Plug where we can purchase/hire a vending machine to start our own little business."

Ntsika Jack Lamani said:

"I do have the means to get the capital, but the problem is that I don't know where to place these machines."

User inquired:

"How do you pay rent to the owner of the store? And how is it calculated? Please share."

To which the businesswoman responded by saying:

"I do not pay rent on all my locations. Look, more than anything, you are providing a service and convenience. Sell them that idea."

Thobeka MaZuma commented:

"I’m inspired, and this is my new business. Let me start saving."

A woman in South Africa showcased her earnings from her vending machine business.

South African women in business

