The morning rush is a stressful time for most parents as they hurry to take their kids to school

However, this is not the case for a Zimbabwean politician who uses the car ride to his daughter's school as an opportunity to enjoy music with her

Fortune Chasi shared a video of the ride and his followers are loving the close bond between the two and some are reminiscing about their own parents

Zimbabwean Politician, Fortune Chasi , shared a video of him and his daughter enjoying a morning car ride on the way to her school. The video will make your heart melt as it shows the close bond between Chasi and his daughter.

Chasi shows us what the morning rush can look like and it's filled with music and happy vibes. Image: Twitter/Fortune Chasi

Take a look at the post:

The post received over 2 000 likes and 140 retweets from his followers who are loving this father-daughter moment. However, some felt that it was dangerous to "dance and drive"

@ProfJNMoyo:

"My brother please don't do D n D: Dance and Drive; and if you do, don't publicise it. D n D is prohibited by the Highway Code. Otherwise have a great and blessed day!"

@lele_kmk:

"Ma2000 really made our parents soft, love to see it, keep it up baba."

@NkosiNyathi101:

"Yaz, nna to this day whenever I see my parents with their grandkids I don't believe my parents are the same people I grew up with."

@MudiwaHood:

"You are just charismatic and likeable… I believe leadership is something you were born with."

It seems as though Chasi is always full on energy and enjoys waking up early. Before he could take his daughter to school, he did a hectic workout routine where he burnt 455 calories in just under two hours.

Source: Briefly.co.za