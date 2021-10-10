Furious Flying Fists: Tyson Fury Stuns Deontay Wilder With 11th Round Knockout

Tyson Fury made Deontay Wilder regret stepping into the ring with him after knocking him down to the canvas in the 11th round

The titanic bout between the boxing heavyweights has been hailed as one of the best fights in recent history

Fans took to social media to celebrate the fantastic display of boxing skill from both athletes

Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King, has cemented his place in boxing history with a stunning 11th round knockout against opponent Deontay Wilder.

The two titans of boxing squared off against each other and exchanged thunderous blows.

The Gypsy King downed the Bronze Bomber in a fantastic display of boxing. Photo credit: @gypsyking101, @bronzebomber

The crowd was delighted with the spectacle with many celebrating the fight as one of the best they had ever seen.

The first clash of the two ended in a split decision 34 months ago which left a question mark of who was the better boxer according to The Guardian.

That question was emphatically answered with Fury taking complete control of the match and established his dominance.

BBC reported that boxers around the world are thinking long and hard if it is possible to challenge Fury after his latest display of boxing skills.

Social media users took to the internet to react to the Fury's furious flying fists

@j_merrells:

"With respect to both fighters, but Fury is looking so hard to beat. To have such skill as well as being so big & rangy, all Wilders bulking up & fitness meant little at the end."

@GenSituka:

"The Psychology of a true champ, today Tyson has proved again, Ali's legacy and true boxing still existing. congratulations @Tyson_Fury and @BronzeBomber thanks for putting up a good fight. True fights mean Knockouts.

My Favourite Sport Is back, The Enemy Must Crumble."

