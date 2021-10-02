Artist Makhadzi is confident she can take on Busiswa and emerge the victor if ever they were to exchange blows in the ring

The Venda muso made the declaration on the latest episode of The Braai Show with Cassper

Busiswa has since responded to the challenge, taking to social media to gauge the relation of the notion of "friendly" to "boxing match"

In a fist fight, Makhadzi believes she could emerge victorious over her muso counterpart Busiswa any day.

Everybody's favourite Venda girl was recently catching up with rapper turned Amapiano hitmaker and host of The Braai Show with Cassper, Cassper Nyovest, when she made the bold pronouncement.

'Let the fists fly' is the challenge Makhadzi has seemingly made to Busiswa. Image: @busiswaah, @makhadzisa.

Nyovest had gotten into talk of the so-called celebrity boxing match when he asked Makhadzi who she, given the chance, sees herself going up against in the square ring.

Cutting a confident figure, Makhadzi didn't flinch when she mentioned Busiswa. Cassper's reaction was one of pure surprise and amusement, saying that that is a boxing bout he'd give anything to witness.

“The first person I feel like I could beat up is Busiswa. I would beat her up. I would get her like this (holding fists up),” said the Ghanama hitmaker.

Busiswa did not take the challenge lying down, quickly heading to the socials to share a short clip of Makhdazi and Cassper's banter and a sarcastic comment around the proposition.

“I just need someone to define 'a friendly' for 17 marks below, please. Then describe its relation to 'boxing match' for a further 13 marks,” she wrote.

Funny reactions to Makhadzi-Busiswa boxing match

No doubt Saffas found the idea funny and rushed to Busiswa's mentions to entertain the idea. Briefly News was here for it, scanning the comments to brings readers all the interesting reactions.

@cathartic_tribe said:

"Let's stick to a track collabo."

@prettyfihlabee wrote:

"Friendly boxing match ayikho kwaXhosa....ngumlo lowo."

@tatenda_md reacted:

"This killed me."

@mrbentleysa ventured:

"Make it happen."

@petuhn_tshidi offered:

"Collaboration my power full ladies."

@loversjele cautioned:

"Makhadzi will 'Ghanama' you."

@thabile_thina wrote:

"Don't go for it."

Prince Kaybee outs Cassper for being cheap with boxing match contract

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened.

According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little. Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilled all the tea.

He posted:

“But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month.

"So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5Million.

"I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is. I didn’t wanna expose that lousy 350k but you kept on pushing me.”

