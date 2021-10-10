Jodha Akbar teasers for November 2021: Jalal declares war on Iran

In Jodha Akbar teasers for November 2021, Jalal intends to fight Iran after Moin Khan's murder. Meanwhile, Jodha believes changing her religion will bring peace. Does she have the guts to do this? Find out more from this teaser.

Jalal and his second wife still find ways to enjoy their love as they fulfil their leadership obligations. For instance, he declares her the Queen of India even though some Iran ambassadors deem their marriage unconstitutional. Queen Jodha also writes him a love letter much later.

Jodha Akbar teasers for November 2021

The November episodes of Jodha Akbar also unveil the reason behind Salim and Murad's enmity. Rukaiya is not only distorting these brothers' relationship but also tearing Hamida and Queen Jodha apart. Below are more details about Jodha Akbar's November episodes:

Monday, 1st November 2021

Episode 204

Jalal is in a dilemma when some Iran ambassadors declare his marriage to Jodha illegal. The incident happens after he crowns her as the queen. Meanwhile, Anarkali changes how she perceives Salim.

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021

Episode 205

Jalal, the future king, comforts Jodha and assures her that he has everything under control. Later, Jalal asks Salim a tricky question.

Wednesday, 3rd November 2021

Episode 206

Salim is disappointed in Jalal for handing over the throne to Murad. Jalal announces Murad as the future king.

Thursday, 4th November 2021

Episode 207

Haidar’s uncle tries to create a rift between Salim and Murad. Elsewhere, Queen Jodha informs Jalal that she wants to renounce her religion.

Friday, 5th November 2021

Episode 208

Jalal summons Murad and Salim to court, and Jodha believes Jala’s decision will create more misunderstandings between the brothers. Meanwhile, Rukaiya takes advantage of the situation to manipulate Salim.

Saturday, 6th November 2021

Episode 209

Hamida convinces the brothers to join a fighting contest. Meanwhile, Jalal meets some British officials. Later, Salim injures Murad while competing in the sword fight.

Sunday, 7th November 2021

Episode 210

Moin Khan sends Queen Jodha a lethal gift. Fortunately, it lands in Rukaiya’s hands. Jalal declares war on Iran after killing Moin Khan. Hamida tries to make him change his mind in vain.

Monday, 8th November 2021

Episode 211

Hamida’s request shocks Jodha. Therefore, she refuses to converts to Islam at the last minute. The queen had agreed to change her religion for the sake of peace.

Tuesday, 9th November 2021

Episode 212

The entire empire hears about Hamida and Queen Jodha’s disagreement, and Rukaiya is upset because Salim and his mother, Jodha, performed Hindu prayers together. Meanwhile, Hamida develops a negative attitude towards the queen.

Wednesday, 10th November 2021

Episode 213

Rukaiya vows to destroy Hamida and Queen Jodha’s closeness for good. Salim reads out the love letter Jodha wrote to Jalal. While the war between Mughal and Iran kicks off, Birbal informs Jodha about Hamida’s wrong moves.

Salim and Murad

Salim is upset with Jalal for mentioning Murad as the future king. Therefore, he injures his brother during a sword fight contest. Meanwhile, Jalal had summoned them to court earlier on and tried to resolve their differences. Who can reconcile these brothers?

Hamida and Jodha

Hamida invites Salim and Murad to the sword fight, unaware that one of them will hurt the other. She also requests the queen to transition from Hindu to Islam for peace's sake. However, their relationship is strained when Jodha backs out of their agreement. Later, the queen discovers Hamida is making wrong decisions behind her back.

Where can you watch the breathtaking episodes unveiled in Jodha Akbar teasers for November 2021? Please watch Jodha Akbar on Zee World, DStv channel 166 and GOtv channel 25. The series airs daily at 20h00.

