Jodha Akbar teasers for September 2021: Jalal grows cold towards everyone!

Jodha Akbar teasers for September 2021 are officially here! The show has so much drama in store for you. As you wait for more details on how the plot will unfold, you might want to check out the details in these Jodha Akbar teasers for September 2021. You will be puzzled by how heartless some of the Jodha Akbar cast members are.

Jodha Akbar storyline is about two lovers, Jalal and Jodha. Jalal heeds to Jodha's recommendations and changes his ways to become a kinder leader. He expresses his love for her, and she willingly accepts him. However, they face a hurdle, Rukaiya, Jalal's first wife. Rukaiya refuses to make peace with the reality of Jalal falling out of love with her. Jodha Akbar teasers for September 2021 highlight how tumultuous the show will be in the oncoming episodes.

Recent Jodha Akbar episodes highlighted Zeenat's mission to frustrate Jalal and his family. She manages to convince Qasim to help her execute her plan. Is the mission as easy as they think?

Episode 143 - Wednesday, 1st of September 2021

Zeenat and Qasim plan to murder Hussain during the celebration, and Javeda spots Zeenat feeding Jalal some strange tablets. Jalal asks Zeenat to forgive him for wrongfully accusing her after realizing that the tablets were harmless. Later, Todar sends Udar and Pratab to deliver Jalal's death threat.

Episode 144 - Thursday, 2nd of September 2021

Qasim reprimands Zeenat for setting Hamida's room on fire, and Jalal instructs Maan Singh to investigate the issue. Jalal visits Jodha in her room, and they spend some time together. Meanwhile, Zeenat makes a grievous mistake by giving Hassan the poison instead of Hussain!

Episode 145 - Friday, 3rd of September 2021

Due to the poison, Hassan vomits repeatedly and eventually dies. The ordeal crushes Jodha so much that she cries helplessly. The family members try to calm her down, in vain, as she insists on sitting next to Hassan's dead body. Later, she angrily stops Moti from lighting the kahna idol.

Episode 146 - Saturday, 4th of September 2021

Jalal persuades Rukaiya to hand Hussain back to Jodha, but Rukaiya refuses. Dadi backs him up by suggesting that Jodha and Hussain be taken to a safer location, but Rukaiya declines and gets someone to ensure Hussain is safe. The decision makes Jodha sad.

Episode 147 - Sunday, 5th of September 2021

Jalal calls Rukaiya for her selfish attitude towards Jodha. Later, she starts vomiting and becomes very weak, and Zeenat realizes that the doctor doubts her account of what could have happened. Meanwhile, Jalal gets into a fight and gets injured.

Episode 148 - Monday, 6th of September 2021

The doctor shocks everyone when he pronounces Hussain dead, and the truth about the death of the two boys is finally unveiled. The death of the two boys shatters Jalal so much that he chooses to go back to being the ruthless Emperor Jalaluddin. When Rukaiya finds out that Zeenat had a hand in her children's death, she murders her the same way her kids died.

Episode 149 - Tuesday, 7th of September 2021

Jodha helps Jalal prepare to wage war on the Rajvanshies by smearing blood on his sword. Jalal instructs his men to be merciless to the Rajvanshies, and Rukaiya expresses her worries to Hameeda when she realizes that Jodha did not pray for Jalal's victory.

Jalal

The doctor's report makes Jalal remorseful; hence, he asks Zeenat to forgive him for wrongfully accusing her. When Hassan falls ill and dies, he gets so scared about Hussain's safety and pleads with Rukaiya to let him stay with Jodha, although she declines.

Hussain falls ill too and dies. The pain of losing the twins makes him so mad that he goes back to his old self and wages war on the Rajvanshies.

Jodha

Jodha is hurt when the twins pass on; hence, she supports Jalal on his mission to attack the Rajvanshies. She even applies blood on Jalal's sword and wishes him well. However, Rukaiya expresses her concerns when she learns that she did not pray for Jalal's victory. Does it matter that much?

Jodha Akbar teasers for September 2021 provide snippets on how eventful the oncoming episodes will be. Ensure to check out the show's full episodes.

