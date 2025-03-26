Meet Maria Galligani: is she Casper Ruud's girlfriend or wife?

Details about Casper Ruud's girlfriend, Maria Galligani, have been a hot topic following their engagement in late 2024. They have since been spotted together in many places, especially Ruud's sporting events.

I will never forget going down on my knees to Maria.

Galligani is very supportive of Ruud's career, always showcasing her support through attendance at his games or through social media. Photo by Adrian Dennis, Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Casper Ruud is dating Maria Galligani , a psychologist.

, a psychologist. Maria and Casper began dating in 2018 when they made their relationship official on Instagram after touring across London and Paris.

when they made their relationship official on Instagram after touring across London and Paris. Casper proposed to Maria in November 2024.

Maria Galligani's profile summary

Full name Maria Galligani Gender Female Date of birth October 1997 Age 27 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Oslo, Norway Current residence Oslo, Norway Nationality Norwegian Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 65 kg (approx) Siblings Lara, Julie, and Simon Galligani Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Casper Ruud Education Stabekk Upper High School, Oslo Nye Høyskole, and the University of Denmark Profession Psychologist Net worth $250,000

Who is Casper Ruud's girlfriend?

Casper Ruud’s girlfriend is Maria Ruud. They have been dating since 2018 when they publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Maria Galligani during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 11th 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. Photo by Tim Clayton

Source: Original

Maria Galligani's age and early life

Maria Galligani (27 years old as of March 2025) was born in October 1997 in Oslo, Norway. She grew up alongside her three siblings, Lara, Julie, and Simon Galligani. Lara enrolled at Columbia University, while Simon is a professional model.

A look at Casper Ruud and Maria Galligani's relationship timeline

Casper Ruud and Maria Galligani started dating in 2018. They went Instagram official in November of that year when Ruud shared photos of them from their trip to London and Paris on Instagram.

Throughout their relationship timeline, Maria has supported Ruud as he achieved significant milestones in his tennis career. For instance, she was present at major events like Wimbledon and the US Open, where he reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 2.

Casper Ruud with girlfriend Maria Galligani during the Millennium Estoril Open ATP 250 tennis tournament at the Clube de Tenis do Estoril on April 9, 2023 in Estoril, Portugal. Photo by Valter Gouveia

Source: Getty Images

Did Casper Ruud get engaged?

Casper Ruud engaged his longtime partner, Maria Galligani, in November 2024, marking a new chapter in their relationship. During an on-court interview, he spoke about his engagement, referring to it as his year's accomplishment. Ruud said,

I did get engaged, yes. So that’s the biggest achievement of the year, for sure. That was a great moment for me and my now-fiancée Maria – proud moment for us.

Is Casper Ruud married?

The Norwegian athlete is set to marry his longtime girlfriend and fiancée, Maria Galligani. He announced this following their engagement in November 2024. Casper wrote,

Can’t wait to marry you.

What is Casper Ruud's girlfriend's job?

Maria Galligani is a professional psychologist at a Sports nutrition company. She interned at Sunn Idrett and Villa SULT Center for Sports Freestyler.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she attained her bachelor's degree in psychology from Oslo Nye Høyskole in 2020. She later pursued her master's degree in psychology from the University of Denmark.

Casper Ruud and partner Maria Galligani during the Generali Open Tennis Tournament of the ATP Tour in Kitzbuehel, Austria, on July 31, 2021. Photo by Stefan Adelsberger

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Maria is dog mum, and together with Casper, they own a Malsh puppy named Bajas Galligani Ruud.

Casper Ruud (age 26 years as of March 2025) was born in Oslo, Norway, on December 22, 1998.

Ruud and Galligani have a one-year age difference, with Maria being older.

Galligani is an avid golfer and often plays the game with her fiancé.

Supporting Ruud on tour has made Maria a travel enthusiast, visiting cities like Paris, London, Monte Carlo, and New York.

Galligani is close to Ruud's family and is seen accompanying them to watch Casper's major tournaments.

Ruud has a net worth of $5 million.

Although her boyfriend is famous, she prefers to maintain a low profile. For instance, her Instagram page is set to private.

For her high school education, Maria went to Stabekk Upper High School.

Casper Ruud's girlfriend, Maria Galligani, has captured the hearts of tennis enthusiasts following her relationship and unwavering support of the Norwegian tennis player. The beloved couple have been seeing each other for more than six years and got engaged in late 2024.

READ ALSO: Is Jannik Sinner's girlfriend still Anna Kalinskaya?

Briefly.co.za shared an article on Jannik Sinner, a well-known Italian tennis player known for ranking No. 1 in the men's singles category. He has been in a relationship with Anna Kalinskaya, a Russian professional tennis player.

The duo have been dating since May 2024 and have been seen supporting each other at various events. Explore more about the tennis power couple.

Source: Briefly News