Jodha Akbar teasers for September 2021: Salim’s love life is a nightmare

Salim leaves the palace when Rahim orders him to go to war without military attire and weapons. Years later, Jodha visits him and pleads that he returns home. Salim's love life gets complicated the moment he steps into the palace. Find out what is happening to him in these Jodha Akbar teasers for September 2021.

In the September episodes of Jodha Akbar, three people turn Salim's life into a living hell. Jodha, Bela's father, and Mann Bai have something to benefit from the prince's marriage. Therefore, the trio thinks they know which woman suits him best as a wife.

Jodha Akbar teasers for September 2021

Should Salim's love life be the least of his worries? His father has divided the kingdom and handed him a portion of it. However, the prince is not interested in the throne and the kingdom's politics. He does not care if the king hands over the entire kingdom to his brother.

Friday, 1st October 2021

Episode 173

Jalal scolds and slaps Rahim for drinking alcohol irresponsibly. Rahim commands Salim to join the army on the battlefield as a commoner later. However, the prince decides to move out of the palace in anger instead of going to war.

Saturday, 2nd October 2021

Episode 174

Salim is living peacefully as a commoner years later. His character is different from Rahim's. Hamida visits the estranged prince and begs him to return to the Agra palace. Jodha is anxious about his return while the kingdom prepares to welcome him. Jalal tests Salim as soon as he steps into the castle. He challenges Salim to a sword fight to determine his fighting skills.

Sunday, 3rd October 2021

Episode 175

Jalal follows King Kumanyun's footsteps and divides the kingdom. Each prince now has a state to rule. Unfortunately, Salim does not want to be a leader. Haidar plans to tear Jalal and Salim apart. Meanwhile, Anarkali hates prince Salim.

Monday, 1st October 2021

Episode 176

Salim and Jalal visit Amer. The prince meets Anarkali while riding a horse. The pair enjoys each other's company without introducing themselves. They have changed so much over the years that they cannot recognize each other.

Tuesday, 4th October 2021

Episode 177

Birbal is helping Jodha to reconcile the king and the prince. Anarkali's friend sends her to deliver a message to Farhan. Meanwhile, Bela's dad wants to kill Farhan. Salim protects Anarkali from danger.

Wednesday, 5th October 2021

Episode 178

Birbal put drugs in Salim's drink. While Salim is beginning to get close to his father, Birbal and Jodha assume the prince loves Mann Bai. Anarkali thinks she is talking to Salim when she tells Qutub that she hates him. Will Qutub take the message to Salim?

Thursday, 6th October 2021

Episode 179

The prince wonders what he should do to make Anarkali see his good side. Bela's father and Salim's parents want their children to get married. Salim promises Farhan that he will stop the arranged marriage since he does not love Bela. Young men kidnap Bela from the wedding venue.

Friday, 7th October 2021

Episode 180

Jodha promises Mann Bai that the prince will marry her. She asks Jalal to marry Bela and make her the queen. Jodha does not want Bela or any other woman to become an obstacle to Salim and Mann Bai's marriage. Meanwhile, Salim vows to marry the woman he loves.

Anarkali and Salim

They do not recognize each other when Salim returns to the kingdom. The two spend time together in Amer as strangers. The prince's heart beats for this woman. Unfortunately, Anarkali hates him. She mistakes Qutub for Salim and pours her anger on him. How will Salim make Anarkali see his good traits?

Jodha and Mann Bai

Jodha will be over the moon if the prince marries Mann Bai. She even assures Mann Bai that she will be Salim's wife. Jodha requests Jalal to marry Bela so that she gets her out of the way. Will Jalal marry a woman who is betrothed to his son?

Bela and Farhan

Bela's father wants his daughter to get married into the royal family. Meanwhile, Bela uses Anarkali to stay in touch with Farhan. Salim assures Farhan that he will not marry his woman. The prince even helps Farhan to kidnap the bride (Bela) from the wedding venue. Bela's dad might kill Farhan if he finds out what he has done.

Salim and Jalal

The father and son are beginning to get close to each other. Birbal pretends she is helping Jodha strengthen Salim and Jalal's bond. Why does Birbal spike the prince's drink? Jodha is unaware of Birbal's betrayal. Meanwhile, Jalal is counting on Salim for the kingdom's future success.

Watch Jodha Akbar on Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 19h00.

