Jodha Akbar teasers for August 2021: Will Rukaiya's secret come out?

Enthralling Jodha Akbar teasers for August 2021 are out, and so much is bound to happen in the show! Naughty Jodha Akbar cast members find themselves in sticky situations, and they race against time to keep a secret. Steamy Jodha Akbar episodes highlight how beautiful it is to be in love and how much love can change someone's perspective about life. Dramatic Jodha Akbar teasers for August 2021 highlight how the plot will go down.

Jodha Akbar storyline revolves around Jodha's untold love story. Jodha is expected to get married to Raja Ratan, who will take over the throne. However, plans change, and Jodha is forced to marry Akbar to stop Mogul Emperor from attacking Amer Raja Bharmal empire. However, reducing Jodha to a mere political pawn comes with dire consequences, as highlighted in Jodha Akbar teasers for August 2021.

Jodha Akbar teasers for August 2021

Recent Jodha Akbar episodes highlighted the slow but sure progression in Jalal and Jodha's relationship and how promising it would be. Jalal realized how quick his lies would catch up with him; hence, he raced against time to cover up the loops in his love life. However, Rukaiya posed a threat to his love life. How will he take care of the loose ends?

Episode 112 - Sunday, 1st of August 2021

Rukaiya rejoices when her plan to ruin Jodha's celebration bears fruits, and Jalal orders the servants to keep an eye on her. Jalal pleads with Ataga to keep Rukaiya's pregnancy a secret. Later, Jodha confronts Jalal about having many wives, and he puts her worries by assuring her that he loves her the most. She also confesses her love for him.

Episode 113 - Monday, 2nd of August 2021

Ruqaiya walks in on Jodha sleeping in Jalal's arms, and seeing them cosied up makes her jealous. Later, Jodha massages Rukaiya's head and reprimands her for smoking hookah. However, when the two lovebirds get romantic, Rukaiya gives in to her frustrations and resorts to smoking hookah again.

Episode 114 - Tuesday, 3rd of August 2021

Jalal pleads with Jodha to support his political ambitions.

Episode 115 - Wednesday, 4th of August 2021

Jodha and Jalal's love grows stronger despite Rukaiya's endless demands, and Bakshi gives Jodha an unpleasant attitude. Jalal receives a letter from a woman called Chand, and Rukaiya opens up to her close friend that she was not pregnant and planned to deceive everyone.

Episode 116 - Thursday, 5th of August 2021

Jodha discovers that Jalal is illiterate, and Sheenaz expresses her desire to murder Jalal and take over the throne. Later, Jalal realizes that Maham is Chand, and as the secrets continue to unfold, he discovers that Maham was Humanyun and Chand's servant.

Episode 117 - Friday, 6th of August 2021

Rukaiya continues to live like a pregnant woman, and Jodha goes into prayer and fasting for the sake of the unborn heir. Elsewhere, Adham expresses his anger towards Jalal during their sword fight.

Episode 118 - Saturday, 7th of August 2021

A mysterious person attacks Jalal; hence, Jodha helps him tackle the enemy. Later, she asks Jalal to teach her how to pray in Muslim.

Jalal

Jalal's relationship morphs into a beautiful union, and the love of his life grows closer to him. However, Rukaiya is a threat to him since she is pregnant. His attempts to have her behave herself do not bear fruit. She gets back at him by smoking hookah. Later, he receives a letter that unveils brutal truths about his past. How will he handle everything that is happening to him?

Rukaiya

Rukaiya initiates her plan to ruin Jalal's celebration; hence, Jalal instructs the servants to keep an eye on her. When she realizes that Jalal is no longer interested in her, she resorts to smoking, knowing that the habit will risk her pregnancy. Later, she discovers how difficult it is to continue faking the pregnancy since Jalal ignores her. Will she tell the truth?

Jodha Akbar teasers for August 2021 highlight how much of a rollercoaster oncoming episodes will be. You cannot afford to miss out on the gist. Tune in to Zee World from Mondays to Sundays at 20h00.

