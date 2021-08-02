Emperor Ashoka teasers for August 2021: Bindusara discovers Ashoka’s paternity

Emperor Ashoka series has a fascinating premiere on Glow TV. Ashoka never fails to impress King Bindusara with his victories. The bond they share draws hatred from other queens and their sons, who plot to kill his mother, Dharma. Find out more on the drama to expect in August episodes from the following Emperor Ashoka teasers.

Emperor Ashoka on Glow TV is a historical fictional drama that narrates the rise of one of India's greatest ancient rulers. Ashoka the Great ruled the Maurya dynasty between 268 and 232 BCE and is popularly recognized for renouncing war and embracing Buddhism.

Emperor Ashoka teasers for August 2021

Emperor Ashoka August episodes revolve around a young Ashoka's life at the palace. He believes in his abilities and wants to impress the King but also respect his mother's wishes. Here are the teasers on what is coming up on Emperor Ashoka premiere episodes.

Monday, 2nd August 2021 (Episodes 10 and 11)

Ashoka's victory makes King Bindusara very happy, and he rewards him. On the other hand, an angry Sushim heads to his chamber to release his frustration.

King Bindusara promises to give 50 gold coins to the person who will catch the monster. A delighted Ashoka believes he can do it.

Tuesday, 3rd August 2021 (Episodes 12 and 13)

Charumitra finds out that Ashoka has been taken away by the demon. Meanwhile, at the demon's den, the monster tortures a laughing Ashoka.

Justin wants Helena to carry out a particular task or risk losing everything. Ashoka suddenly stops in his tracks as he is leaving for the forest. He recalls Acharya Chanakya's words about catching the right demon.

Wednesday, 4th August 2021 (Episodes 14 and 15)

Ashoka persuades Khallatak to examine the body of Sushim for a birthmark, and a scared Sushim reveals the details to his mother. The King decides to take Dharma to his secret room rather than visit any of his queens' chambers.

Dharma discovers that King Bindusara was not the one who sent Mir Khorasan to murder her. Elsewhere, Ashoka promises to find a suitable punishment for Sushim, and he later reveals to Balgovind that Sushim is the monster.

Thursday, 5th August 2021 (Episodes 16 and 17)

Ashoka makes up his mind to stay at the palace until the monster's truth is made known. Dharma discovers that Sushim is plotting against her son, and she tries to make King Bindusara see the entire truth before jumping to conclusions.

King Bidusara seeks forgiveness from Ashoka for failing to trust him after knowing Sushim's evil conduct. Queen Helena and Seleceus Nicator work together to plot against Ashoka and Acharya Chanakya.

Friday, 6th August 2021 (Episodes 18 and 19)

King Bindusara tries to seek Ashoka's trust and informs him that they are buddies. Helena and her accomplices are able to poison the water in the palace and then put the blame on Acharya Chanakya and Ashoka.

Justin succeeds at placing a poisonous herb in a piece of luggage that belongs to Ashoka. Sushim informs the soldiers that one of the stable hands is responsible for stealing the ring.

Monday, 9th August 2021 (Episodes 20 and 21)

The disappearance of Shatkroor and the failure of their plan make Rakshash angry. Dharma is not interested in letting her son study at the Royal Academy, and seeing this, Ashoka refuses to enroll at the school.

Acharya Chanakya makes Helena know that he is aware of the plans she has against him and Ashoka. Helena then makes up her mind to murder Dharma then frame Chanakya.

Tuesday, 10th August 2021 (Episodes 22 and 23)

Dharma goes with Bindusara on a hunting adventure, and their son discovers. Siyamak and Ashoka are now friends while Helena is looking for a way to have Dharma murdered.

Acharya Shresht is impressed with Ashoka's performance after he wins in a competition against Indrajeet. Meanwhile, King Bindusara is on a mission to locate Shubhadrangi when he comes across her corpse.

Wednesday, 11th August 2021 (Episodes 24 and 25)

Helena is happy when her plot to murder Dharma unfolds as expected. Meanwhile, Acharya Chanakya tries to find the best way to tell Ashoka that his mother is no more.

Bindusara is surprised to learn that Ashoka is the son of Dharma. The following morning, Ashoka faints, and the King takes him to the royal physician.

Thursday, 12th August 2021 (Episodes 26 and 27)

Acharya Chanakya discovers that Dharma's body does not have defensive wounds as he pays his last respects. Meanwhile, Ashoka is yet to believe that his mom is dead and is determined to locate her.

Acharya Chanakya is filled with worry when Ashoka fails to accept that his mom is dead. He recites a death conquering verse called the mahamrityunjay mantra to ensure his mother's safe return.

Friday, 13th August 2021 (Episodes 28 and 29)

Bindusara takes off his crown to finalize the last rites of Shubhadrangi while Ashoka continues to recite the mahamrityunjay mantra.

Charumitra advises Khallatak not to let Acharya Chanakya overrule him and influence the king.

Monday, 16th August 2021 (Episodes 30 and 31)

King Bindusara wants to know why Acharya Chanakya decided to let Ashoka go. Meanwhile, Helena asks Charumitra to make Sushim seize the opportunity and create a closer bond with the King.

Ashoka is attacked by a lion on his way back to the village, and he later finds himself on a bed. Elsewhere, Sushim works to gaining Bindusara's favor as instructed by Charumitra.

What happens to Emperor Ashoka characters?

Emperor Ashoka historical drama received positive praise from critics when it was first aired on Colors TV in 2016 and 2017. South African viewers will fall in love with the storyline from the very beginning primarily because of the talented Emperor Ashoka cast. Below is a summary of what will happen to some of the characters in August episodes.

Ashoka

His victory pleases King Bindusara, who rewards him. He discovers that Sushim is the monster and vows to give him the punishment he deserves. Later, he learns from Chanakya that his mother is dead but fails to believe and hopes that she is safe wherever she is.

Bindusara

He makes Dharma see that he was not the one who sent Mir Khorasan to murder her. Later, he is shocked to learn that Ashoka is his son. How will this discovery affect his relationship with the prince?

Helena

She works with Seleceus Nicator to plot against Ashoka and Chanakya. When Chanakya discovers her plan, she decides to kill Dharma and frame him for the murder. When her plan succeeds, she asks Charumitra to make Sushim seize the opportunity to be closer to King Bindusara.

Emperor Ashoka on Glow TV is going to be one of the most entertaining historical dramas for Mzansi viewers, as revealed by the above Emperor Ashoka teasers. Is Dharma really dead? Discover more by watching the Indian series on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. The omnibus airs on Sundays from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

