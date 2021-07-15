StarLife brings you another fascinating Indian series called The FrontLiners. The medical drama will start to air on 4th August 2021 after My Identity’s season finale. What should you expect in The FrontLiners premiere episodes? Find out from the following The FrontLiners teasers.

The FrontLiners, originally called Sanjivani, is a medical-based career drama that follows the lives of Dr Ishani and Dr Siddhant. The two have opposing beliefs in life, which makes them start their relationship on a sour note. As time goes by, they fall for each other but have to deal with opposing forces.

The FrontLiners teasers for August 2021

The FrontLiners on StarLife narrates a different kind of love story that will keep fans wanting more of the series. Here are the initial teasers on what is coming up in The FrontLiners premiere episodes.

Wednesday, 4th August 2021 (Episode 1)

Sid, a doctor who loves his job, rescues a drowning child. On the other hand, Dr Ishani holds her birthday party inside the Sanjivani medical facility. How will things turn out when the two doctors meet?

Thursday, 5th August 2021 (Episode 2 and 3)

Dr Ishani’s skills leave Dr Sid impressed. Elsewhere, things do not look good for Doctor Shashank when he is diagnosed with a severe illness. Dr Vardhan is not happy with Dr Ishani and criticizes her.

Sid is warned by Vardhan, while Ishani is reprimanded by Dr Anjali. Elsewhere, Dr Shashank is happy to link up with a distraught Dr Juhi.

Friday, 6th August 2021 (Episode 4 and 5)

Dr Ishani informs Vardhan about the illegal activities that Sid is involved in. Later, the medical facility’s staff is engulfed with emotion when Dr Shashank gets ready to undergo an operation.

Shashank’s last words to Dr Juhi before going under the knife leave him traumatized. Later, Dr Ishani receives suspension threats from Dr Rishab while Dr Sid falls into a trap.

Saturday, 7th August 2021 (Episode 6 and 7)

Dr Ishani intimidates Sid and threatens to make his deeds known. Meanwhile, Dr Juhi comes up with a brave decision while Shashank is in the surgery room.

Dr Juhi does everything in his power, but Dr Shashank’s health does not seem to improve while Dr Sid is suspended by Vardhan. The Sanjivani team goes to save individuals wounded in a tragic accident.

Sunday, 8th August 2021 (Episode 8 and 9)

Vardhan tries to pin Juhi and Anjali against each other while Rishab is abused by Sid. Later, people criticize Ishani for attempting to rescue the daughter of a terrorist.

Sid and a severely hurt Sanya are thrown out of the medical facility by Vardhan. Later, Ishani and Sid hurry to get to the operation theatre but are not aware of the surprise awaiting them.

Monday, 9th August 2021 (Episode 10 and 11)

Juhi makes a tough decision after an angry crowd causes chaos. Later, Ishani is unable to concentrate in the middle of Sanya’s surgery.

Anjali receives a surprising offer from Vardhan. Elsewhere, Sid attempts to prevent his uncle from setting himself ablaze while Ishani is criticized during a board meeting at the hospital.

What happens to The FrontLiners characters?

The FrontLiners cast is made up of experienced Bollywood actors and actresses. The female lead is played by Surbhi Chandna as Dr Ishani, while the male lead is played by Namit Khanna as Dr Siddhant. Here is a recap of what happens to them in The FrontLiners August episodes.

Dr Siddhant

The FrontLiners series starts when he is rescuing a drowning child. He later meets Dr Ishani and is impressed by her skills. However, Ishani reports his illegal activities to Dr Vardhan and later falls prey to a trap.

Dr Ishani

Despite being a skilled doctor, Vardhan criticizes her, and she later faces criticism for trying to save the daughter of a terrorist. During a surgery session on Sanya, she loses concentration and has to face the board. Will she be suspended?

From the above The FrontLiners teasers, the career drama set at Sanjivani Hospital is going to draw a huge fanbase among Indian soapie lovers. Will Dr Shashank’s health improve after the surgery? Ensure you follow The FrontLiners show from Mondays to Sundays on StarLife at 8.00 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

