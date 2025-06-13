Anele Mdoda had social media buzzing after she debuted her stunning hourglass figure

The radio personality flaunted her gorgeous curves in a showstopper of a dress, and had fans gagging

Mzansi raved over Anele and her stunning black dress, and admired her sense of style

Anele Mdoda showed off her stunning hourglass figure.

Source: Twitter

Phew! Anele Mdoda and her curves broke the internet and had social media users gasping for air.

Anele Mdoda flaunts her curves

Since her jaw-dropping weight loss, Anele Mdoda has had her foot on our necks, serving looks, and it's clear she's only getting started.

The stylish radio presenter recently shared new photos of her latest look, wearing a stunning black number from an Instagram boutique called Tee Stylish.

Anele Mdoda flaunted her figure in a stunning black dress.

Source: Twitter

She wore a black floor-length halter dress, accessorised with a black clutch and black closed-toe heels. Her face card was lethal, and she topped it off with a sleek hairstyle and a bright red lip:

"A dress that gathers all loose ends."

Mzansi shows love to Anele Mdoda

Netizens can't get enough of Anele's look:

portiajankie joked about Anele's sangoma discussion:

"Now this is a dress that would make a Sangoma say, 'No, man, you are good. Just make better life choices and stop drinking or sleeping around.'"

ZazuB said:

"One thing about you? You know how to pick a dress!:

Social media users raved over Anele Mdoda's style.

Source: Twitter

ProudlyMzansian wrote:

"Since you found love, you’ve been glowing, are more beautiful and smiling ever since."

MbuziManyike posted:

"They say, 'Fashion is a trend and style is what you’re born with,' ma’am, you were born with it."

Siyavuy77463877 posted:

"Look how beautiful my dearest sister Anele Mdoda is."

Anele Mdoda shows off her cooking skills

Not only does she serve, she also cooks, too!

Anele Mdoda impressed social media users when she showed off her cooking skills online, preparing a curry dish with a corn salad.

She shared pictures of herself plating up in gorgeous cream-coloured bowls while wearing a black Maxhosa dress.

Previously, Briefly News shared more of Anele's skills in the kitchen, when she prepared a mouthwatering meal for her father, and this time, social media users asked for some recipes:

M_sankie asked:

"Please share your recipe for that corn salad. I love the one from Ukko so much, but it didn’t turn out the way I needed it to turn out when I tried it."

MeninaValorieZA asked:

"Can I have your Mexican sweetcorn recipe please, Mama. Tried the TikTok ones, they were awful."

Anele Mdoda and hubby go on vacation

In more Anele Mdoda updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a hilarious video the radio personality took on her baecation with her husband.

She remade the viral "Hello, I'm Darshen," trend and showed how her man does all the heavy lifting, from carrying all the luggage to ordering and paying for the meals, while she sits back and looks cute, and fans loved it:

KuGompo said:

"I wanna be Anele in this case and just do nothing."

