A Chiefs supporter was caught on camera crying after her team suffered a 4-0 defeat to Sundowns

The emotional video was posted on TikTok and it displayed her devastation as tears rolled down her face

The clip quickly went viral, gathering 1.1 million views and a flurry of reactions from football fans

A Kaizer Chiefs supporter was disappointed by the team's performance. Image: @maslivers1wife

Source: TikTok

Oh no, it was a tough day for Chiefs supporters! One woman’s emotional reaction to her team’s 4-0 thrashing by Sundowns on 2 November has taken TikTok by storm.

Emotional reaction to loss

She posted the video on her account @maslivers1wife. You can see the sorrow written all over her face as tears stream down. It’s a sad sight that perfectly captures the agony of being a passionate football fan.

Touching video goes viral

The footage passed the million-view mark and got tongues wagging. It served as a reminder that being a fan is not always a walk in the park.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The comments section lit up with mixed reactions. Some netizens suggested she might want to switch teams to avoid such heartbreak in the future.

See some comments below:

@Shimmy412 said:

"My sister you're too beautiful to be hurt like this wena. Just join Orlando Pirates, your heart will be healed. 😂😅😂"

@user4985653973015 wrote:

"Basadi ba rata attention hle, especially haba bona banna."

@Mojo_09 mentioned:

"Oksalayo umuhle more than most Pirates fans. 🥰🥰😂😂"

@Njabulo_Njabs stated:

"Let's not lose hope for our team. 🥺🤝 One day it will make sense."

@sibusisongcamu shared:

"Shame sorry mina I decided to stop following soccer I'm on rugby now. Chiefs disappointed me so many times and was hurting big-time. 🥺🥺🥺"

@VillageGuy joked:

"I wish this could happen every week or monthly. 😂😂"

@mlondi_ngcobo typed:

"We will bounce. ♥️"

@NOKO015 added:

"Don't cry sesi wam, one day it will make sense. 😒💔😭"

Upset dad watch Kaizer Chiefs game

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that for some soccer fans, watching their team play can be an intense emotional rollercoaster, often leading to comically exaggerated reactions.

One local man shared a video of his father's lively, unforgettable, humorous response as he watched his team play.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News