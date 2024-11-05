Social media star Gloria Ngcobo recently joined the Pabi Jo dance challenge with her own unique twist

Her TikTok video showed some hilarious dance moves that didn’t quite match the original choreography

The funny clip has gone viral, amassing 1.3 million views and inspiring plenty of jokes from Mzansi fans

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Social media star Gloria Ngcobo participated in a dance challenge. Image: @glorianokwazi

Source: TikTok

TikTok sensation Gloria Ngcobo is back at it again! This time taking on the Pabi Jo dance challenge.

Gloria Ngcobo's unique dance challenge take

She flaunted her moves in a TikTok video, but in true Gloria style, things didn’t exactly go as planned.

Gloria gave the trending routine her own spin. Let’s just say, the execution looked nothing like what the talented musician Pabi Cooper popularised.

Dance video goes TikTok viral

The result? A hilarious video that’s clocked an impressive 1.3 million views! It’s the kind of content that makes Gloria so endearing.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers react to dance fiasco

Netizens in the comments section gave their reviews. Many highlighted Gloria’s offbeat rhythm, and others embraced her fun and carefree attitude.

See some reactions below:

@ItuPoppy2000 wrote:

"Maybe the problem is the shoes."

@dexter stated:

"Okare ba go control ka keyboard. 😭😭"

@Miss_ Motheo mentioned:

"Mara Gloria, we can't keep defending you. 😂😂😂"

@Sebueng said:

"The kick and the hands before going down ended me. 😂😂"

@Tanya_Lisa commented:

"Guys sis Gloria wa stress'a at the same time uyangihlekisa. 😂😂"

@LebogangHanuMagole posted:

"The shoes didn't help at all. 🤣🤣🤣"

@kelebogileNoge joked:

"Hau the heart wants to do it but the body refuses. 😳"

@BongiieKhayii added:

"I knew you were gonna shock my life like you always do. 😭😭😂😂"

@PrintoK said:

"Okare mepopo ela bae binisang ko tropong ka di thapo."

Hillcrest beauty dazzles with reverse dance doves

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a young woman from Hillcrest in Durban has taken TikTok by storm with her reverse dance moves.

The TikTokker shared a video on her page showing off the moves she tried to master. In her caption, she says her boyfriend dared her to post the clip to highlight her skills.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News