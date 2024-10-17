After a long hiatus of not releasing any music, Amapiano star Pabi Cooper has featured Focalistic on her new song, Pabi Jo

The visuals of the new track were shared on social media by the controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the song; some weren’t impressed

Amapiano star Pabi Cooper dropped a new song.

The festive season is approaching, and many artists are dropping fresh music for their fans to jam on during December 2024. Pabi Cooper is one of them.

Pabi Cooper drops new song featuring Focalistic

The South African Amapiano musician Pabi Cooper has made headlines on social media once again after she and Focalistic trended regarding a picture of them looking Cosy.

Recently, the 23-year-old star released a new song, Pabi Jo, featuring Focalistic. The controversial gossipmonger and blogger Musa Khawula shared the visuals of the new track on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the video:

“Pabi Cooper features Focalistic and Thebuu to deliver visuals for Pabi Jo.”

See the post below:

SA unimpressed with Pabi Cooper’s new song

Shortly after the song was shared on social media, many netizens were unimpressed as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here’s what they had to say:

@i_am_shumani wrote:

“You can tell Focalistic wrote for her.”

@mmbi_Rofhedza said:

“She must apply at rosebank next year.”

@SESHUHO commented:

“She can’t sing Shem…But it’s fine.”

@mmopa_n responded:

“She must decide if she wants to be a stay at home girlfriend for focalistic or a fake Kamo Mphela.”

@mbatha_dineo replied:

“Yeah no. I missed when she was dancing, being a trendsetter. Now ai.”

@beatsbyAnarky1 tweeted:

“They actually made a music video for this trash song.”

Pabi Cooper and Focalistic serve couple goals while shopping

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African musicians Focalistic and Pabi Cooper have been trying to keep their rumoured relationship low-key, but they can't help it anymore. The stars set tongues wagging when they were spotted shopping together recently.

The news about Pabi and Focalistic dating started making the rounds on social media after reports that Focalistic had dumped his long-time girlfriend, Dbn Gogo. The two have been spotted chilling together several times but have not confirmed their dating.

