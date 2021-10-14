Binnelanders Teasers for November 2021: The day of the adoption is finally here!

Binnelanders teasers for November 2021 bring you hints about the oncoming episodes of the clinical drama show. Apart from painting a better picture of what happens in a hospital, the soapie reveals the despicable things behind the curtains. Some Binnelanders cast members drag their private affairs to work, unaware of how counterproductive it is for the field. So, check out these highlights for more.

Binnelanders storyline reveals the day-to-day activities at the Binneland clinic. The cast members get caught up in love triangles, while others commit malice that nearly cost their careers. Some cast members let influence from the outside dictate how well they perform, while others are on a mission to bring their colleagues down. Binnelanders teasers for November 2021 depict how messy the situation has gotten.

Recent Binnelanders episodes revealed the series of secrets and how emotionally draining it is to go through a child adoption process. While some cast members were hopeful that the process would be successful, others thought it would not go through. Are the next turn of events anything they had anticipated?

Episode 106/3909 - Monday, 1st of November 2021

Danny dismisses Nadine's request; hence, he is given something to think about. This situation makes him realize Jenna will not be there to help out. Renate issues Trudie an ultimatum, and all the men in Chanel's life refrain from telling her the truth. Meanwhile, Tracy's interior decorating business stirs another fight.

Episode 107/3910 - Tuesday, 2nd of November 2021

Danny catches Chanel by surprise when he insists on speaking to her in private, and Steyn does something that makes Renate uncomfortable. Annelize opens up to Steve about the compromising details she recently found out, and Louis overhears a conversation that leaves him disturbed.

Episode 108/3911 - Wednesday, 3rd of November 2021

Naomi disregards Louis' recommendations, and Trudie faces the consequences of her actions. Brandon's nuggets of wisdom do not sit well with Martin, and At and Conrad are irate when they realize Annelize knows their secret. Tertius suggests that Danny made a grievous mistake, although everyone insists on knowing why he made the decision.

Episode 109/3912 - Thursday, 4th of November 2021

Tracy finally gathers the courage to talk to Conrad about money, and Chanel is shocked to discover the topics searched on her phone. Trudie insinuates she is ready to tell the truth, and Danny is shocked to find out that there is more to Jenna than he thought.

Martin realizes the need to defend his actions, and Annelize and Tertius disagree over a patient. Louis confronts Naomi; hence, she reprimands Trudie for instigating the mayhem.

Episode 110/3913 - Friday, 5th of November 2021

A couple struggles to draw boundaries when it comes to working, and Isle finally has something to celebrate. Jenna outlines her plan, and Danny realizes he has to find a way to spend more time with Nadine. Martin believes he knows how to cheer Chanel up, and Naomi and Louis begin to make assumptions about what Trudie has done.

Episode 111/3914 - Monday, 8th of November 2021

Trudie finally agrees to tell Naomi and Louis the truth, and Tracy gives At something to think about. At offers Conrad nuggets of wisdom on how to deal with his situation regarding Tracy. Tension continues to mount between Martin and Danny, and the captain realizes that Danny and Jenny did not follow his instructions.

Episode 112/3915 - Tuesday, 9th of November 2021

Danny gets into an emergency that requires him to ask Martin for help, and Renate refuses to listen to Trudie's plans for the future. Gaby tries to encourage Chanel, while Danny finds himself in a dire situation.

Steve finally receives the date for the adoption and hopes that the process will be smooth.

Episode 113/3916 - Wednesday, 10th of November 2021

Everyone is shocked when someone takes responsibility for the mess they created, and Nadine vulnerably reveals an uncomfortable truth to Danny. The conversation makes Danny more uncomfortable. Hugo and Julia have a difficult discussion about guardianship, and Naomi and Louis suggest recommendations on how Trudie could deal with her situation.

Episode 114/3917 - Thursday, 11th of November 2021

Two exes have an honest conversation, and Martin advises Danny on what their next move should be. Trudie's confession thrusts Renate into a trance, and Ruan insists on knowing why Steve is against Tracy. Chanel is unimpressed by how Danny has been acting lately, and Jenna works on his nerves.

Episode 115/3918 - Friday, 12th of November 2021

Chanel discovers something that makes her second-guess what has been happening the last couple of days. Nadine's call leaves Danny uncertain about the future. A massive fight breaks at the Ferreira-household!

Tracy considers planning for a fundraiser for the twins, and the head plastic surgeon withdraws from the preparation for the surgery.

Episode 116/3919 - Monday, 15th of November 2021

Danny's hearty conversation with Chanel brews another fight, and Louis engages Renate in a serious discussion. Steve furiously questions Conrad and Ruan about Tracy's visit to Ruan's school, and Trudie's school tops the headlines. Does it have anything to do with her?

Episode 117/3920 - Tuesday, 16th of November 2021

Tracy makes the bold move to pitch her idea about the fundraiser to Steve, and Renate invites Trudie to discuss her behavior and actions. Danny and Jenna go out to drink their sorrows away, and Chanel realizes the need to clear her conscience by talking to Martin about what she did.

Episode 118/3921 - Wednesday, 17th of November 2021

Trudie's words haunt Naomi. During the board's discussion, the issue of the kid's guardianship becomes more complicated than everyone had envisioned. Julia and Hugo discuss Steve's requests, and the thought of the costs angers Conrad. A crisis at Tonik surprises Louis, and Tertius gets more than one surprise.

Episode 119/3922 - Thursday, 18th of November 2021

A strangely intimate moment does not go unnoticed, and the project fundraiser finally kicks off. Naomi makes a decision that Louis is familiar with, and Tracy makes Conrad doubtful. Meanwhile, Annelize and Tertius' relationship faces another bump.

Episode 120/3923 - Friday, 19th of November 2021

Ruan struggles to process the truth, and Wimpie has a lot to make out of Rodney's gesture. Conrad attempts to bring Hugo new insights, and Gaby offers Tertius some female advice to help his situation.

Delia lures Brandon into revealing important business information, and Naomi tries to calm a restless Tracy by sharing a little wisdom.

Episode 121/3924 - Monday, 22nd of November 2021

An unexpected visitor shows up, and dinner becomes uncomfortable for some of the members. Meanwhile, Ruan vows not to give up that easily. Chanel interrogates Naomi about Isle and Okkie's plan for the future, and Delia is confident about using the information she has to her advantage.

Steve questions Conrad about the issue of guardianship, and loyalty becomes a concern in a relationship.

Episode 122/3925 - Tuesday, 23rd of November 2021

Naomi opens up to Louis about her dream for the future, and Annelize declares her stand. The day of the operation is finally here, and Ruan insists on talking to Tracy after what he discovered about her. Annelize unwittingly says something that embarrasses Tertius, and Conrad and Annelize disagree on the way forward.

Episode 123/3926 - Wednesday, 24th of November 2021

Annelize worries that Conrad is taking the wrong approach with Teritus and Delia, and Vicky insists on discussing the guardianship issue with Steve. Chanel believes she got Delia into trouble; hence, she tries to make up for her mistakes. Conrad reprimands Louis about Tonik.

Steve finds himself in a fix and has to talk to Conrad about Ruan, and a new person shows up to work in the ER. Elsewhere, Delia insists on dragging Rian into her and Tertius' plan.

Episode 124/3927 - Thursday, 25th of November 2021

Janneke and Steve engage in an honest conversation about her choices, and Naomi realizes the more she keeps a secret, the direr the situation gets. Annelize and Conrad discover that the deal with BlueCor is in danger, and an unexpected source gives Gaby and Uys advice.

Wimpie praises Janneke, while Delia worries about the results of her blood tests.

Episode 125/3928 - Friday, 26th of November 2021

Tracy is nervous about the oncoming party, and everyone at the board meeting notices Delia's uneasiness. Janneke shares some personal details with Naomi, and Annelize's concern about Rian makes Tertius question whether she has any genuine feelings towards him. The day of the adoption is finally here!

Episode 126/3929 - Monday, 29th of November 2021

Delia opens up to Rian about her fears, and Isle finally gets back to Pretoria. Steve opens up to Ruan about Tracy's fundraiser ideas, and Rian suggests possible ways of diffusing the situation. Tertius lets Annelize in on confidential information.

Episode 127/3930 - Tuesday, 30th of November 2021

Tension continues to reign between Tertius and Annelize, and Janneke faces another difficult day at work. Delia decides how she wants her work done, and Steve informs Tracy that Ruan is ready to talk to her and settle their differences.

Danny

Danny faces challenges and risks losing two people that matter to him. His attempts to get closer to Nadine do not bear fruits. He also crosses paths with Martin and gets into another fight with Chanel. Will he admit he is the problem and control himself before his situation gets out of hand?

Tracy

Tracy gathers the courage to pitch her idea about the fundraiser to Steve, and to her surprise, he approves it. Her relationship with Conrad bothers her, and it interferes with her productivity at work. However, Steve helps her by planning her meeting with Ruan. Will they settle their differences?

Binnelanders teasers for November 2021 highlight how eventful the oncoming episodes will be. You cannot afford to miss out on the show. Tune in to kykNET Monday to Friday at 19h30. Repeat episodes air on Saturdays from 09h30.

