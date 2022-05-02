Subscription-based streaming service Netflix cancelled Meghan Markle's animated series, Pearl

The children's show project by Archewell Productions was in the development stage before it was dropped

Netflix was in the planning stages for more productions from the royal couple that included documentary series Heart of Invictus

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netflix has cancelled Meghan Markle's animated series, Pearl, after the subscription-based streaming service provider experienced a drop in subscribers.

Meghan Markle's planned animated series Pearl has been cancelled by Netflix as the subscription streaming service faces a dip in subscribers. Photo: BackGrid.

Source: UGC

The show family-oriented series centring on a 12-year-old girl who gets inspired by achieving and influential women throughout history.

During its preemptive introduction to the world, Meghan said:

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Two more animated series dropped

Meghan's Pearl was not the only casualty of cancellation as two other kids' animated series Boons and Curses and Dino Daycare from Ada Twist faced the drop.

It is not all rosy for the streaming company as according to Deadline, Netflix has been telling producers to take some development projects elsewhere as high content spending is being reevaluated.

Daily Mail disclosed that Netflix had in September 2020 signed a billion rand deal with Harry and Meghan for the production.

The multi-million deal was for the provision of exclusive content to the streaming service's 190 million subscribers worldwide.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's deal is closely similar to one by the former US president Barrack Obama and his family.

Netflix launches 1st African podcast, ‘Never Late | African Time’ hosted by Zweli Mbhele & Andy Maqondwana

In a related story, Briefly News also reported the time for African stories to be told has come as Netflix has announced that it will be launching its first African podcast, titled Never Late | African Time. The podcast will be hosted by radio personalities Zweli Mbhele from Radio 94.7 and Andy Maqondwana from Kaya FM. Netflix said the podcast will air from 4 May.

Those looking to stream the podcast will find five episodes on the AfricaOnNetflix page on YouTube, Apple podcast and Spotify. New episodes will be aired every Wednesday in both audio and video format.

According to the trailer post on Twitter, the podcast will see some veteran African actors and actresses gracing the mics to speak about their journeys, including the likes of Israel Matseke Zulu, Connie Chiume, Nandi Nyembe and comedienne, Celeste Ntuli.

Source: Briefly News