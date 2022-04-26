South African radio personalities Zweli Mbhele and Andy Maqondwana are set to host Netflix's first African Podcast called Never Late | African Time

The podcast is set to launch on 4 May and will feature new and veteran African actors and actresses like Candace Modiselle, Israel Matseke Zulu, and Connie Chiume

Mzansi viewers are excited about the podcast with many saying they can't wait to watch as it is already serving fashion from the guests and hosts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The time for African stories to be told has come as Netflix has announced that it will be launching its 1st African podcast titled Never Later | African Time. The podcast will be hosted by radio personalities Zweli Mbhele from Radio 94.7 and Andy Maqondwana from Kaya FM. Netflix said the podcast will air on the 4th of May.

Netflix has announced it will launch its 1st African Podcast: ‘Never Late | African Time’ Hosted by Zweli Mbhele & Andy Maqondwana. Image: @andymaqondwana / @thezweli

Source: Instagram

Those looking to stream the podcast can find its five-episode on the AfricaOnNetflix page on YouTube, Apple podcast as well as on Spotify. New episodes will be aired every Wednesday in both audio and video format.

According to the YouTube trailer posted by Netflix SA on Twitter, the podcast will see some veteran African actors and actresses gracing the screens to speak about their journey, including the likes of Israel Matseke Zulu, Connie Chiume, Nandi Nyembe, and comedian Celeste Ntuli.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Catch all the African stories that are represented here by our lovely friends on Netflix and make sure to see for yourself why we're never late but always on time. African Time!"

Mzansi peeps took to social media to express their excitement for the new podcast with @ThatoM_ZA saying:

"Wow, Andy this is so exciting. Like I can't wait!!!! Congratulations on the show. Your star is shining bright"

@Ngizokhuluma said:

"Leave it to @andymaqondwana’s glow and star power to keep on shining and rising. I can’t wait. From what I have seen; it is fun, real, eye-opening, and vibes man. I am there on May 4th."

@riratesorlando said:

"I'm definitely gonna enjoy this"

@TshegoMoele said:

"I am here for the outfits as well. I love what I am seeing!! "

@Tahleho7sa said:

"Some Zweli magic on tv @TheZweli congratulations"

Mzansi can’t get enough of ‘Silverton Siege’, a new Netflix SA film: “Local production is on another level”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi viewers can't get enough of Netflix's new local film of Silverton Siege. The film launched on the streaming service on the 27th of April and it has been trending since on Netflix.

Directed by Mandla Dube, the film is inspired by true life events that took place around the 1980s. As soon as Netflix dropped the trailer social media went crazy with Mzansi saying they can't wait to watch it.

The film features some of South Africa prominent actors and actresses. Some viewers commended the production quality and said that it is out of this world.

Source: Briefly News