Mzansi movie lovers shared that they can't wait to watch Silverton Siege when it officially drops on Netflix on 27 April

The movie streaming platform dropped a super cool trailer of the film inspired by true South African events and it topped the trends list

The movie set in the 1980's is directed by Mandla Dube and it features some of Mzansi's talented thespians

Mzansi social media users can't wait to watch Silverton Siege when it drops on Netflix on 27 April. The trailer of the film dropped recently and the film was also launched recently.

‘Silverton Siege’ will officially drop on Netflix on 27 April. Image: @NetflixSA

Source: Twitter

Directed by Mandla Dube, the film was inspired by true life events that took place in the 1980's, according to Power FM. It trended on Twitter when Netflix dropped the official trailer.

After watching the trailer, film lovers shared that they can't wait to watch the whole movie when it drops towards the end of the month.

@HermaineM wrote:

"I just saw a trailer of Silverton Siege on Netflix, South African production is out of this world."

@TomiRikhotso said:

"Silverton Siege and Savage Beauty. SA is giving us good Netflix shows."

@iEdafe commented:

"Watched the trailer of SILVERTON SIEGE and it looks interesting. It is exciting seeing more African stories introduced to a global audience through Netflix and other movie streaming platforms."

@charliekwamegh wrote:

"I can’t wait to watch Silverton Siege, a movie by @NetflixSA. Inspired by true events, drops on 27th April, 2022."

@KI_Mkhari said:

"I really cannot wait for Silverton Siege. The official trailer is really dope."

