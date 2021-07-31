Big Zulu Topples Cassper Nyovest, Becomes Top Artist on Radio

South African rapper Big Zulu has proven that he is not just a one-hit wonder and that he is here to stay

The talented musician shared some stats that showed his new song sitting pretty at the top the Mzansi radio charts

The new track, Umuzi eSandton, has toppled Cassper Nyovest from the top position and Zulu could not be more proud

Big Zulu has become more than a one-hit wonder. The rapper and actor’s new song has topped the charts and toppled Cassper Nyovest to second place. Umuzi eSandton is a hit among radio listeners in South and the Nkabi could not be more grateful.

Taking to social media, he posted:

“Nkabi Nation. Siyabonga kakhulu Umuzi eSandton is the most played song in the country is sitting on number 1, it’s the biggest song in the country. Siyabonga Music Video Coming Soon. Nkabi Records.”

Social media users were happy for him and took to the comments section to share their love:

@charlesdlamini said:

“Charts and statistics don’t lie. Congratulations.”

@umbuzobee said:

“Thanks for taking care of uMshana, Lwa.”

Nkabi Nation: Mzansi rapper Big Zulu celebrates going platinum

Briefly News previously reported that Big Zulu's four singles went platinum. The excited rapper took to social media recently to share his good news. The talented musician took to Twitter to share that Isiginci, Vuma Dlozi, Imali Eningi and Ama Million have received platinum plaques.

The Imali Eningi hitmaker worked with the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Musiholiq, Riky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai on the hot singles. Big Zulu is one of Mzansi rappers who are doing very well in terms of music streaming and sales. He gained a lot of fans in December 2020 when he dropped Imali Eningi.

The star's hard work and dedication is paying off big time. Nkabi's fans took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app to congratulate him.

