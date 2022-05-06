Police after investigating an inquest docket after a Cape Town man was found dead a week after he went missing

The body of biker, Wonder Hleza, was found by search and rescue teams in Du Toitskloof Pass in Paarl on Thursday

His brother, Mandla Hleza said the family learnt of Hleza's death and the discovery of his body via a WhatsApp voice note

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - The search for a biker who went missing last week ended in tragedy when his body was found in Du Toitskloof Pass in Paarl on Thursday 5 May. Wonder Hleza went to Worcester to renew his driver’s licence, but never made it back home.

The 49-year-old was last seen on CCTV footage in Durbanville. His death has sent shockwaves through the community and his family is deeply distressed.

A Cape Town biker, Wonder Hleza, was found dead a week after he went missing. Image: Bianca Köhn/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

His brother, Mandla Hleza, said police did not inform them of Hleza’s death, they were notified by a friend. According to Mandla, the family learnt of his brother’s death via a WhatsApp voicenote. During an interview with News24, Mandla said the family had kept faith and expected Hleza to return home.

Upon being informed of Hleza’s discovery, his wife, Olwethu, and brother rushed to the crime scene. Mandla was found with his bike.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said an inquest docket is being investigated after police search and rescue teams recovered the body.

Earlier, a search party had tried to locate Hleza, who went missing on Tuesday 26 April, and travelled on the same route he used, but there were no signs of the father. IOL reported that Hleza had been robbed the day before he went missing while making deliveries in Parow.

South Africans in mourning

Many citizens were hopeful that Wonder Hleza would be found alive and were left heartbroken upon hearing of his death:

Yvonne Khosi Siphuka commented:

“I really had faith he would be found alive.”

Casper Senamela wrote:

“Once you are reported missing in this country you might not come back alive and it's becoming a normal thing these days.”

Marisa Fortune said:

“So terribly sad, I truly hope this was a tragic accident and that his fall wasn't caused by another person, condolences to the family and his friends.”

Nontsikelelo Phoswa posted:

“In South Africa when a person is missing, a family should just start with funeral preparations. So sad.”

Pule Sydwell Dibakwane stated:

“What's really happening in our beloved country it seems the devil took over our humanity may his family and friends find comfort during these difficult times may his soul rest in internal peace.”

Yas Mhd added:

“We really need to take a stand against this pathetic justice system. It's getting frustrating.”

Police top dogs appoint special investigating team to find those responsible for Hillary Gardee’s murder

In another missing person case, Briefly News reported a team of experts has been set up to ensure those responsible for the death of Hillary Gardee are brought to book. The 28-year-old’s body was found by people who were on their way to work on Tuesday 3 May in Mbombela.

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder after examinations revealed that Gardee had bruises on her body. Gardee was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee and her death has sparked outrage across the country.

Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Donald Mdluli said police began their investigations at the scene where she was found. According to SABC News, Mdluli said police have been working around the clock to ensure they have a breakthrough in the case within the 72-hour period. He added that the expert team should make a concrete finding in the case soon.

Source: Briefly News