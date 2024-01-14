Sadly the recent flood in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the lives of three people in separate districts

Children suffered injuries as their home collapsed in Willowfontein, adding to the devastation of the severe weather

The public is devastated about the deaths and many are worried about the heavy rain tormenting the province

Fatalities and injuries following heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @kzngov

Heavy rains in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands resulted in the deaths of three people.

According to SABCNews, they died in two separate incidents while trying to cross flooded low-lying bridges.

Injuries in Willowfontein

The devastating impact of the severe weather was felt across three districts; Harry Gwala, Umgungundlovu, and Umzinyathi.

In Willowfontein the district of Umgungundlovu, children suffered injuries when their home collapsed due to the onslaught of the rainfall.

Deaths in Umzinyathi and Harry Gwala District

Further sorrow unfolded in Umzinyathi District, where a man lost his life after his vehicle was swept away while attempting to navigate a flooded bridge.

In the Harry Gwala District, another vehicle was carried away in the Cabhani River, claiming the lives of two occupants.

The rescue teams responded promptly, recovering the vehicle, but unfortunately, both occupants had already passed away.

Fatalities saddens SA

As KwaZulu-Natal grapples with the aftermath of the severe weather, the public mourns the loss of lives of the deceased.

Bongani Mgubela mentioned:

"I wonder why our people continue to risk their lives by trying to cross flooded rivers."

Mpho Meso commented:

"People of Kwazulu-Natal must pray harder. This is no longer news it is pain."

Mpho Ronny suggested:

"People must learn to swim like seriously."

Den Nekhavhambe wrote:

"Let's pray with KZN people. This season always brings bad news."

Anna Wu asked:

"What about the houses in the low-lying areas? There is too much damage done to people."

