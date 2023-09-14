Psyfo recently wished his friend Quinton Jones well on his birthday

Jones is the ex-husband of media personality Minnie Dlamini and turned 40 on 12 September

Psyfo penned a heartfelt birthday message in honour of his friend, welcoming him to the 'fourth floor'

Psyfo penned a sweet birthday message to Minnie Dlamini’s ex-husband, Quinton Jones

Source: Instagram

On 12 September, Psyfo took to his Instagram page to wish his dear friend, Quinton Jones a happy 40th birthday. Psyfo took a trip down memory lane, honouring his 'day one' on his special day while encouraging others to do the same despite Jones not being on social media or in the public eye.

Psyfo pens birthday message to Quinton Jones

In an Instagram post, former YOTV presenter, Sidwell ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya wished his dear friend Quinton Jones a happy 40th birthday.

Psyfo revealed the longevity of their relationship, saying that they've been good friends since high school:

"Happy birthday to a friend for life! Literally a day 1 (since standard 6 or grade 8 for nina). I wanna wish my boy and a dear friend of mine Quinton Jones the best of life! We been through a lot bro."

He went on to show love to his day one:

"You deserve the best brother! May the Lord continue to keep you on this journey so we can grow even older and talk more k*k while laughing at our kids! Welcome to the 4th floor boet."

Jones is a former professional American footballer who relocated to South Africa where he pursued a career in production.

Mzansi celebrates Quinton's birthday

Psyfo's followers followed suit with birthday wishes to Mr Jones:

Minnie Dlamini opens up about divorce

Briefly News recently shared details behind Minnie Dlamini's candid conversation about her divorce from Quinton as well as being a single parent.

The couple separated in 2022 after almost five years together, their public divorce received much publicity due to the speculations on what led to their split.

The publication also shared Minnie seemingly hinting at her failed marriage in a social media post.

