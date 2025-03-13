Mzansi's netizens didn't hold back and began roasting a gent after he flexed his cosy home with many believing it's just a room

The living space he shared was tidy and neat with different features such as lights under his bed, a TV and a booming sound system

South Africans loved the vibes of the room but weren't sure if the dude posted his bedroom instead of a whole property

A gent got roasted online after flexing his home to netizens who weren't sure if it was an actual house. Images: Siphiwe Vincent Mtshali

South Africans can be somewhat intense on the socials and this incident was no different. A gent shared a clip of his home but Mzansi wasn't too sure if it was an actual house, leading him to be roasted in the comments.

Home is where the heart should be

Facebook user Siphiwe Vincent Mtshali is the unfortunate chap who has been at the wrong end of the roasting. He gave a glimpse of his living space filled with a large bed with lights underneath, a killer sound system and a TV mounted on the wall.

See the video below:

A man and his castle

A closer look at Siphiwe's account shows that the man really loves his cosy pad. Most of his pictures and videos are in the same room with some including what seems to be his girlfriend and a friend. It must be stated, the man is incredibly fond of his living space. Siphiwe works as a graphic designer and offers affordable rates for his services.

The man has spent many chilled moments in his living area. Images: Siphiwe Vincent Mtshali

From some of the posts shared from the gent, it is clear that he has an eye for good food. Some snaps show his appetite for Kota's while other pics show him and his girlfriend eating some pizza. Netizens didn't go easy on the poor guy with many asking him where the rest of his house was.

Read the comments below:

Lesley Maluleke asked:

"Where can I get that headboard and those sidestands??"

Sandile Zungu mentioned:

"I see fridge but I do not see a kitchen. I see the bath dish but I do not see the stove, so only take out food. No food dishes, you living. We are in this economy."

Nelisiwe Mageba Omhle commented:

"I left my room like this at home, now I'm building my own place from scratch. Now that's to be respected ❤️"

Bro Mzi Mdangayi said:

"So you live at home in a back room?"

Xolani Masuku posted:

"A bit childish, light under bed I wouldn't be surprised if you drive a Polo."

Makitla Tony shared:

"Everything is good but your bed needs some improvement it's too low get a king please."

Harold Mudau mentioned:

"Iroom or indlu cause you insulting people with indlu."

