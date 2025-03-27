The South African reality TV star Ashley Ogle announced that she'd secured a gig with a cake company

In addition to her new partnership on X, Ashley Ogle also announced a cake giveaway to 10 of her lucky fans

Ashley Ogle's fans, collectively known as Ash Angelz, celebrated the deal with many wishing her continued success

Ashley Ogle announced her gig with Fastest Cakes ZA. Image: ashleyogle98

Halala! Former Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition contestant Ashley Ogle has bagged herself another gig.

Ashley Ogle lands deal with cake company

Ashley Ogle was suddenly evicted from Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 on Monday, 5 February, after a tie-breaking vote by the Head of House, Swiss. Since her eviction, Ashley’s fans have been rallying behind her and even contributed to her GoFundMe.

Ashley Ogle has also been making money moves of her own and recently announced a gig with cake company Fastest Cakes ZA. The reality TV star announced her partnership with the cake company on her X account on Wednesday, 26 March. She also announced a giveaway to 10 of her lucky fans.

“Ashes. Ash Angelz. Sweet Ashes. Guess what? I’m now at Fastest Cakes ZA, and 10 of your families will get a cake,” Ashley Ogle said.

Fans react to Ashley Ogle's new gig

In the comments, Ashley’s fans erupted with congratulatory messages. Here are some of the comments:

@Olajhumoke2 said:

“Congratulations, baby girl! Here’s to many more wins honey❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@JosephineB22263 gushed:

“Congratulations, Ashley. This is just the beginning of bigger things yet to come your way. You deserve it and even more.”

@catkima commented:

“What a WOW. You make the most of every opportunity, Ash. I am proud of you and thank you for sharing your experiences with us ❤️ 😊”

@Twilight83306 complimented:

“The hottest Hun with the sweetest cake 🍰🤤”

@Tokzie3 said:

“Congratulations, babe! Thank you for standing strong🙏🏽. Thank you for building yourself an empire from the stones thrown at you. May God continue to uphold and fight for you. May you have more reason to trust God. May God's love keep shining more in your heart. Keep winning babe😍😘💃🏻”

Fans congratulate Ashley Ogle on landing a deal with Fastest Cakes ZA. Image: ashleyogle98

DJ Tira eyes Sweet Guluva for Durban July

In other news, Ashley Ogle’s boyfriend in the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 house, Sweet Guluva, is also bagging gigs.

Renowned producer and musician DJ Tira recently invited the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner to the popular Durban July event.

DJ Tira caused a frenzy when he took to his X account on Monday, 24 March, and requested Sweet Guluva’s presence at his popular annual event, Durban July. He asked his followers:

“@SweetGuluva for Afrotainment Marquee Durban July?”

In a follow-up post, DJ Tira requested Sweet Guluva’s team to get in touch to make the deal a reality. DJ Tira shared:

"@SweetGuluva manager, please hit me up so we can try to conclude this deal."

DJ Zinhle reaches out to Sweet Guluva

Meanwhile, DJ Tira isn't the only prominent producer eager to collaborate with Sweet Guluva. Briefly News has reported that DJ Zinhle has already reached out to Sweet Guluva's mother, Lungile Zwane, regarding the potential of working with the reality TV star.

Interestingly, DJ Zinhle was one of the celebrities who complained about fans spamming her social media pages demanding that she vote for Sweet Guluva.

