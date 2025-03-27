South African reality TV star and businessman Inno Matijane has spoken out about his spiritual journey

The businessman has seemingly backtracked from his mission to transition into a woman and has decided to focus on finding himself

Matijane is preparing for his reality TV return and has reintroduced himself as a man again, however, he has remained firm that he is not straight

Inno Matijane is on a spiritual journey of finding himself. Image: innomatijane

Source: Instagram

Life in the public eye is not easy, especially if you are like Inno Matijane, who is very protective of his private life. Now, the star has opened up about his transition phase and finding God while battling confusion.

Inno Matijane on speaking his truth amid transition

Reality TV star and businessman Innocent 'Inno' Matijane has opened up about his spiritual journey and finding God. He told TshisaLIVE that he needed to take some time to regroup, hence his decision to step away from social media and the industry as a whole.

"I needed to regroup, stop giving so much of myself to social media, take a bit of time to detox and find out who I am outside of the industry," he told the news publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Inno Matijane has embarked on a spiritual journey. Image: innomatijane

Source: Instagram

He went on to say he took this decision also based on the fact that he is a private person who likes to refrain from oversharing. When he returned to the spotlight, some members of the LGBTQI community criticised his decision. Now, Matijane is preparing for his reality TV return and has reintroduced himself as a man again; however, he has remained firm that he is not straight

He told the news publication that it was never his intention to hurt anybody, but he is just living in his truth.

"I don't want to hurt people, but I need to tell my truth."

Why Inno Matijane decided to remain a man

For the longest time, Inno had been living in his truth as a woman. In 2024, he started hormone replacement therapy.

At the time, he told Briefly News that many factors played a huge role in him being fearful of this journey.

"The most challenging part of my decision to transition was the fear I had, I was mostly fearful, fearful of how it would affect my spiritual journey, my family, my belief system, fear of the unkind society, and fear of the journey of transitioning generally," he said at the time.

But now, he has seemingly backtracked from his mission to transition and is focusing on his spirituality. He told TshisaLIVE that he is still confused:

"I'm still very much in a confusion phase."

Inno has since started a furniture business, and he recently advertised it.

Nomsa Buthelezi on being a lesbian in Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomsa Buthelezi opened up about the downside of being a lesbian in South Africa. The TV presenter is proudly open and proud of her sexuality, but she said it makes certain people uncomfortabl

The actress's video sparked a debate, with many people sympathising with her.

Source: Briefly News