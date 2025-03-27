Inno Matijane Speaks On Spiritual Journey, Prepares For Reality TV Return: "I Need to Tell My Truth"
- South African reality TV star and businessman Inno Matijane has spoken out about his spiritual journey
- The businessman has seemingly backtracked from his mission to transition into a woman and has decided to focus on finding himself
- Matijane is preparing for his reality TV return and has reintroduced himself as a man again, however, he has remained firm that he is not straight
Life in the public eye is not easy, especially if you are like Inno Matijane, who is very protective of his private life. Now, the star has opened up about his transition phase and finding God while battling confusion.
Inno Matijane on speaking his truth amid transition
Reality TV star and businessman Innocent 'Inno' Matijane has opened up about his spiritual journey and finding God. He told TshisaLIVE that he needed to take some time to regroup, hence his decision to step away from social media and the industry as a whole.
"I needed to regroup, stop giving so much of myself to social media, take a bit of time to detox and find out who I am outside of the industry," he told the news publication.
He went on to say he took this decision also based on the fact that he is a private person who likes to refrain from oversharing. When he returned to the spotlight, some members of the LGBTQI community criticised his decision. Now, Matijane is preparing for his reality TV return and has reintroduced himself as a man again; however, he has remained firm that he is not straight
He told the news publication that it was never his intention to hurt anybody, but he is just living in his truth.
"I don't want to hurt people, but I need to tell my truth."
Why Inno Matijane decided to remain a man
For the longest time, Inno had been living in his truth as a woman. In 2024, he started hormone replacement therapy.
At the time, he told Briefly News that many factors played a huge role in him being fearful of this journey.
"The most challenging part of my decision to transition was the fear I had, I was mostly fearful, fearful of how it would affect my spiritual journey, my family, my belief system, fear of the unkind society, and fear of the journey of transitioning generally," he said at the time.
But now, he has seemingly backtracked from his mission to transition and is focusing on his spirituality. He told TshisaLIVE that he is still confused:
"I'm still very much in a confusion phase."
Inno has since started a furniture business, and he recently advertised it.
