A TikTok video shows a man emotionally sharing his experience of returning his car to the bank

The heartbreaking clip, with over 209K views, captured the tow truck taking away his VW vehicle

Mzansi reacted with encouraging words and mentioned the importance of proper financial planning

A man shared visuals of his car being repossessed. Image: @nelushican

Life can hit hard, and one man’s emotional TikTok video is proof of that. One man shared the heartbreaking moment of handing his VW TSI back to the bank seemingly because of financial struggles.

Man says goodbye to his car

The tow truck pulling up to collect the car marked the end of an era, and he didn’t hold back on expressing the pain of the decision.

A Heartfelt Goodbye

He @nelushican described the car as more than just a vehicle, calling it a companion that helped him create memories.

"One of the hardest decision I ever made. Giving you back to the bank was never easy, after all the memories we shared and taking care of us."

Mzansi TikTokkers show support

With 209k views and over 800 comments, the Mzansi TikTok community rallied behind him.

Watch the video below:

Many shared their stories of financial challenges, and could relate to the difficulty of letting go and adjusting lifestyles.

See some comments below:

@Nom wrote:

"The problem is you bought the most expensive car. Tsi is very expensive. 🤞🤞"

@KEBAABETSWEBASIMANE commented:

"Mine had mechanical problems and they came for it. My neighbour told people that I didn't pay the instalment, it came back he was so annoyed. 😂😂"

@tesh2460 said:

"VW overprice their cars, VW is expensive honestly! 🙌🏽"

@priddy_tee.tumi posted:

"Even though you can get angry, ao hole sharp bafana. 🚩 This car’s instalment is R5000."

@Majozish1 stated:

"Brother your car will be back fear not brother God will grant you another one."

@KgoshiMike mentioned:

"People will talk but they won't assist you with anything. 🤞 Nice one."

@khadi typed:

"I'm just holding thumbs for the remaining 10 months. 🥺 Honestly I'm barely surviving."

@Eunice added:

"I believe you will again drive a vehicle of your choice don't let this make you negative. 🥰🥰🥰Much love."

