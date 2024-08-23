Global site navigation

“Looking Beautiful Mama”: Woman Shares Stylish GRWM Video on Last Day at Shoprite, Netizens Love It
Women Empowerment

“Looking Beautiful Mama”: Woman Shares Stylish GRWM Video on Last Day at Shoprite, Netizens Love It

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A lovely lady took to her TikTok account to do a GRWM video on her last day at Shoprite
  • The woman's clip was decent and calm as she explained her clothing style on the last day as the retail store's employee
  • The online community reacted to the clip, with many wishing her well in her future enedviousrs

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

A woman shared a stunning get-ready with me video on her last day at Shoprite.
A lady shared a GRWM video on her last day as a Shoprite employee. Images: @zuzu_ngcobo/ TikTok, @zuzlet/ Instagram
Source: UGC

A beautiful woman took to her TikTok account and did a get ready with me video that netizens loved.

In the clip uploaded by @zuzu_ngcobo, the lady is seen standing in front of the mirror doing a GRWM video. She said it was her last day as a Shoprite employee. It was not clear what her moves were after the Shoprite job but she seemed happy.

The gorgeous lady explained that she was going to wear a long-sleeved shirt because she felt pretty in it. She also wore a stunning dress that she asked someone to sew for her.

Read also

Woman spoils herself with new Toyota Starlet, celebrates with family

Woman does GRWM clip on last day at Shoprite

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TikTok users love the lady's video

The video gained over a million views, with many online users wishing her well in her future endeavours.

@sanelisiweluthuli2 wrote:

"First time bona GRWM o decent ☺️❤️siyafa izibunu."

@Annah MaAnzo shared:

"I worked for retail for 21 years and have resigned, God has blessed me with another job not retail though. Well done sthandwa sam🥰🥰."

@Hlehle Malinga👸 stunned:

"Please plug 🔌 on the dress ❤️🔥looking beautiful mama."

@neo d admired:

"This was such a calm video 🥰."

@Lerato Nokwanda Blom shared:

"Congratulations and best of luck in your new endeavor 👌👌👌."

@RowrieModisane commented:

"You are such a clean lady😍👌so elegant and beautiful ❤."

@Ziyanda Mandilakhe Magi✌🏽♥️ said:

"I work at Checkers and im sad to hear that it's your last day with us but we happy for you sis🥺😍❤️. Let me go get myself that dress.🥰😍❤️🙌🏽."

Read also

Video captures elderly twins, netizens show love for them: "They're such a vibe"

Woman resigns with no plan

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who left her place of work because of its toxicity.

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @honeyvundisa2 opened up about leaving her workplace. The stunner revealed in her video that she had resigned with no plan but had to choose for herself instead. @honeyvundisa2 went on to explain that while working at her previous job, she began to fall ill due to "stress," hence why she left.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Sinothando Siyolo avatar

Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: