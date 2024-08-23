“Looking Beautiful Mama”: Woman Shares Stylish GRWM Video on Last Day at Shoprite, Netizens Love It
- A lovely lady took to her TikTok account to do a GRWM video on her last day at Shoprite
- The woman's clip was decent and calm as she explained her clothing style on the last day as the retail store's employee
- The online community reacted to the clip, with many wishing her well in her future enedviousrs
A beautiful woman took to her TikTok account and did a get ready with me video that netizens loved.
In the clip uploaded by @zuzu_ngcobo, the lady is seen standing in front of the mirror doing a GRWM video. She said it was her last day as a Shoprite employee. It was not clear what her moves were after the Shoprite job but she seemed happy.
The gorgeous lady explained that she was going to wear a long-sleeved shirt because she felt pretty in it. She also wore a stunning dress that she asked someone to sew for her.
TikTok users love the lady's video
The video gained over a million views, with many online users wishing her well in her future endeavours.
@sanelisiweluthuli2 wrote:
"First time bona GRWM o decent ☺️❤️siyafa izibunu."
@Annah MaAnzo shared:
"I worked for retail for 21 years and have resigned, God has blessed me with another job not retail though. Well done sthandwa sam🥰🥰."
@Hlehle Malinga👸 stunned:
"Please plug 🔌 on the dress ❤️🔥looking beautiful mama."
@neo d admired:
"This was such a calm video 🥰."
@Lerato Nokwanda Blom shared:
"Congratulations and best of luck in your new endeavor 👌👌👌."
@RowrieModisane commented:
"You are such a clean lady😍👌so elegant and beautiful ❤."
@Ziyanda Mandilakhe Magi✌🏽♥️ said:
"I work at Checkers and im sad to hear that it's your last day with us but we happy for you sis🥺😍❤️. Let me go get myself that dress.🥰😍❤️🙌🏽."
Woman resigns with no plan
In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who left her place of work because of its toxicity.
The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @honeyvundisa2 opened up about leaving her workplace. The stunner revealed in her video that she had resigned with no plan but had to choose for herself instead. @honeyvundisa2 went on to explain that while working at her previous job, she began to fall ill due to "stress," hence why she left.
