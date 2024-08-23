A lovely lady took to her TikTok account to do a GRWM video on her last day at Shoprite

The woman's clip was decent and calm as she explained her clothing style on the last day as the retail store's employee

The online community reacted to the clip, with many wishing her well in her future enedviousrs

A lady shared a GRWM video on her last day as a Shoprite employee. Images: @zuzu_ngcobo/ TikTok, @zuzlet/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A beautiful woman took to her TikTok account and did a get ready with me video that netizens loved.

In the clip uploaded by @zuzu_ngcobo, the lady is seen standing in front of the mirror doing a GRWM video. She said it was her last day as a Shoprite employee. It was not clear what her moves were after the Shoprite job but she seemed happy.

The gorgeous lady explained that she was going to wear a long-sleeved shirt because she felt pretty in it. She also wore a stunning dress that she asked someone to sew for her.

Woman does GRWM clip on last day at Shoprite

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users love the lady's video

The video gained over a million views, with many online users wishing her well in her future endeavours.

@sanelisiweluthuli2 wrote:

"First time bona GRWM o decent ☺️❤️siyafa izibunu."

@Annah MaAnzo shared:

"I worked for retail for 21 years and have resigned, God has blessed me with another job not retail though. Well done sthandwa sam🥰🥰."

@Hlehle Malinga👸 stunned:

"Please plug 🔌 on the dress ❤️🔥looking beautiful mama."

@neo d admired:

"This was such a calm video 🥰."

@Lerato Nokwanda Blom shared:

"Congratulations and best of luck in your new endeavor 👌👌👌."

@RowrieModisane commented:

"You are such a clean lady😍👌so elegant and beautiful ❤."

@Ziyanda Mandilakhe Magi✌🏽♥️ said:

"I work at Checkers and im sad to hear that it's your last day with us but we happy for you sis🥺😍❤️. Let me go get myself that dress.🥰😍❤️🙌🏽."

Woman resigns with no plan

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who left her place of work because of its toxicity.

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @honeyvundisa2 opened up about leaving her workplace. The stunner revealed in her video that she had resigned with no plan but had to choose for herself instead. @honeyvundisa2 went on to explain that while working at her previous job, she began to fall ill due to "stress," hence why she left.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News