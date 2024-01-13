A newlywed woman showed people on TikTok how she dresses now that she has a ring on her finger

The lady posted a TikTok video of the process of wearing the traditional wear for married women

The woman married into the Xhosa tradition, and people were fascinated to see the proper way to do things

A young woman went viral after showing people how she dresses as a married woman. Many people were fascinated to see her get ready for the day.

A TikTok video shows a makoti dressing up traditionally in a modern way. Image: @dubz.n

Source: TikTok

The lady posted a Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video that got thousands of likes. People commented on the video raving about the new wife.

Young bride shows traditional way

A woman on TikTok @dubz.n showed people that she has to dress a certain way in your bride. In the Xhosa culture, a new wife must signify that they recently got married with their outfit.

How do you close a bride's dress?

In the video, the young lady @dubz.n put on a floor-length skirt, a long-sleeved t-shirt, and a shower pinned across. She topped it off with a cardigan to achieve the modest out.

Watch the video below to see how she gets dressed:

SA applauds woman embracing Xhosa culture

Online users admire a woman who is open to her culture. People commented praising her outfit.

notthebeyang said:

"So many new makotis this year and I must I love to see it."

Push commented:

"Looking good makoti undifanela noAkhona aka Barbara, are you not her sister?"

Lapange wrote:

"I love how different the makoti clothes ngomzi nomzi (from family to family) because wena uyasixwaya isikhafu abanye bayabhinqa. You are so beautiful."

YT: Siyobooi_ gushed:

"Oh how I love being umXhosa! You look so beautiful makoti."

Mahlear Fojela added:

"Such a beautiful makoti dressed so nice."

Ongeziwe remarked:

"One of the uniforms I’ve accepted I’ll never wear ngoba abafana ave bengandifuni. Beautiful Koti."

