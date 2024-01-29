A TikTok video captures a beautiful moment between a woman and her mother-in-law

The clip shows the two ladies dancing away to the tune of the song while being cheered by their loved ones

The bond between the women ignited warm and fuzzy feelings among netizens who admired how close the two were

A Mzansi woman took to social media to show off her lovely relationship with her mother-in-law.

A woman danced with her hubby's mother on her wedding day in a TikTok video. Image:@tholakele6

Source: TikTok

Bride dances with mother-in-law

A TikTok video posted by @tholakele6 has generated over 174K viewers, along with thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, the gorgeous bride is seen dancing alone, surrounded by many people, until her mother-in-law joins her and the adorable duo dance away to the rhythm of the beat. The pair were cheered on by their family and friends.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

SA cheers adorable duo on

The bride and her mother-in-law entertained many people, while others wished for a bond like theirs.

Samkelo Chenice Maseko complained about her in-law, saying:

"Sbwl. Mine only wanted to be a food detective on the day."

kgeli gushed over the pair's clip, saying:

"Ncooooh. Look at the way she's holding you... She doesn't even wanna let go."

Miss Mametja commended:

"Does she drink? Cos people that have mothers-in-law that drink have the best ones."

Nqobi said:

"Mommy was like, 'She's mine'."

lebo wrote:

"She is happy she has a daughter."

Mampho was in awe, adding:

"You are blessed, mommy, may your love for each other grow."

Just call me Castello was surprised by the bride's dance moves, saying:

"What type of makoto dance like that in front of mamazala, ka dlala, beautiful to watch."

@dudue added:

"The way akubambe ngakhona, she's proud of you as her makoti, love it."

Bride watches with sadness as husband ignores her

Briefly News previously reported that a bride watched silently as her mother danced excitedly with her husband during their wedding.

In the video shared by Official King's Wife TV, the man holds his mother-in-law's waist as they slug it out on the dance floor.

It appears the bride felt ignored because sadness was written all over her face as she watched the scene. The lady must have desired to also dance with her husband, but the man was having a good time with his mother-in-law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News