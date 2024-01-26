A 21-year-old girl took to TikTok to showcase her 50-year-old work bestie

In the video clip, the adorable duo are seen dancing at their workplace

People showed them love as they flooded the young woman's comments section, while others shared the ages of their work best friends

Generation Z, often called Gen Z, is now entering the workforce, and many can agree it is incredible how people from entirely different generations can vibe with one another. This was just the case for this particular colleagues.

In a TikTok video, a 21-year-old girl revealed that her work best friend is a 50-year-old woman. Image:@xolzthembani

A 21-year-old girl grooves with a 50-year-old woman

In a TikTok video shared by @xolzthembani, the 21-year-old girl is seen dancing with her work best friend, a 50-year-old woman. The adorable duo captured the hearts of many people online. The clip gathered over 100.1K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

Taking to her TikTok, the young girl stated she was fond of the 50-year-old woman.

"I love choza so much."

Netizens gushed over the woman's clip

The two ladies' dance moves entertained many people as they flooded her comments section, while others shared the ages of their work besties, saying:

Brenda M wrote:

"Mine retired last year. when her payout came, she called me to come to the gate and gave some few hundreds. We still keep in touch."

Ratiimolatjane6 said:

"My 30 year old work bestie makes me hot chocolate every morning love her. I’m only 22."

Zulu Zinzile commended:

"Mine is 60 and yoooh she even goes out with me and my friends Fridays and drives us home. But I understand she's alone, and now I sleepover on weekends."

Botse added:

"Mine is 55, she is currently on leave and I call her every day."

Palesas gushed about her work bestie, too, adding:

"I love this. Mine is 60 and all her children are older than me and we’re currently planning her son’s wedding."

Nwayi wrote:

"Mine is exactly my mom's age, she refused when i say "Ma" calls me chomi, makes me tea and we gossip about others."

