A UFS student shared her lecturer's savage notice about extra marks on social media and it got Mzansi buzzing

The young lady took a snapshot of the lecturer's hilarious poster addressing students wanting extra credit

The educator's message had netizens in stitches and they expressed their amusement in the comments section

A student showed her lecturer's shady message. Image: @mariahwee/TikTok and stock photo/Getty

Source: UGC

A TikTok post shared by a University of Free State student showing their lecturer's shady notice about extra marks got Mzansi talking.

Lecturer sends a strong message

The picture shows the message outside the lecturer's office door. She had a cheeky way of shutting down unnecessary requests for extra marks.

“Akere you wrote Test 1, assignment, and Test 2? It is written in the Book of Leviticus: Don’t ask for extra marks if you don’t qualify—Pastor Enigma.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi entertained by TikTok snapshot

The educator made it clear that if you didn’t earn it, don’t even think about asking for more. The snapshot on the TikTok account @mariahwee racked up over 162,000 views and left Mzansi in stitches.

See the post here:

TikTok users couldn’t help but laugh. Many loved her tactic to prevent unnecessary demands.

See some comments below:

@M.F.U.D.U.M.A.L.OTHEEGEMINI wrote:

"Mara guys we may laugh buy our education system is a joke."

@Future commented:

"Bathong UFS!. 😭😂😂"

@KgomotsoMaponya said:

"So history is throwing hands everywhere. 😭"

@TimmyN joked:

"Kule khantry sihlanya sonkhe. 😭😭"

@WamashuduMusalafu mentioned:

"Haaaw, and we'll still knock there and ask for those extra marks. 😂😂"

@CATALEYA🎀 stated:

"She’s so goated I’m afraid. 😭✋🏽"

@Zanele typed:

"She is the goat. 😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭"

@Palesayabakoena added:

"I blame vision 130 that Peterson left us with now we can’t ask for 2% nyana. 😭"

@Blacksheep wrote:

"Lapho you need 1 mark nje. 😭"

Department of Education gives 5% to some students

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Department of Basic Education has announced that learners will be lending a helping hand this year.

Students in Grades 4 to 9 will be awarded up to 5% extra marks in up to three subjects to help them pass the academic year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News