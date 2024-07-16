The NYDA has announced on their Twitter (X) page that they will be sponsoring DJ Zinhle's upcoming event, Zee Nation

In the statement they shared on social media, they stated that their collaboration with the DJ is to empower young people by offering them experience

Many netizens weren't impressed and happy with this collaboration as the star previously stated that the youth is unemployable

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

NYDA partnered with DJ Zinhle for her upcoming event. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Once again, the popular house music DJ and producer, DJ Zinhle, became a hot topic on social media due to her recent partnership.

NYDA announces their collaboration with DJ Zinhle

The reality TV star has made headlines online after she gifted her husband Mörda with a special vintage car for his 37th birthday.

However, recently, she trended for the wrong reasons, as many netizens weren't impressed with the new collaboration she had bagged for her event, Zee Nation. The NYDA announced earlier that they had partnered up with the House DJ for her upcoming first event, Zee Nation after she claimed that the South African youth was unemployable.

The organisation shared a media statement about the partnership on its Twitter (X) page. The statement stated that the organisation's collaboration with the DJ is to empower young people by offering them experience.

The statement was captioned:

"The @ZeeNationFest and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) are pleased to announce collaboration partnership aimed to providing valuable skills development opportunities, through hands-on training to the National Youth Service participants, under the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention. This partnership seeks to empower young people by offering them experience in planning and executing a prominent and cultural event celebrating creativity and innovation."

See the post below:

Many netizens unimpressed with DJ Zinhle getting the funding

Many netizens weren't with Zinhle getting the funding after the statement she made about young people, and some were happy for her:

@Encephalogist said:

"Instead of creating job opportunities you'd rather sponsor a celebrity to do for you."

@de275ml responded:

"She said South African youth don't qualify to be salespeople, yet you go ahead in partnering with her is a disgrace and a mistake! As young people, we must boycott that event."

@stardom2358 wrote:

"Prominent people are the ones benefiting from the government, they effortlessly get so much help that they don't even require..."

@itumeleng_ba questioned:

"Hao I thought we all agreed nobody wants this? Wasn’t Zinhle saying we’re unemployable or something of the sort?"

@am_sc17 commented:

"Prominent individuals will always be the ones who benefit and not Tshepo from Diepsloot."

@Adv_Dlela responded:

"So how much been used to sponsor this celebrity who saw our black community lazy and unskilled? Let's hope she will provide them experience."

DJ Zinhle endorses Pearl Thusi's career

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle backed her friend and businesswoman Pearl Thusi's newly launched career as a DJ.

DJ Zinhle shared that Pearl Thusi is her new favourite disk jockey and added that they will have fun together as she is now a DJ.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News