Big Brother Mzansi fan favourite Mshini Lekwadu took to social media to thank DJ Sbu and Dawn Thandeka King for gifting her a t-shirt from Mzake's Kitchen and a stylish hat from Izandla by Dawn

Fans applauded Mshini’s gratitude and excitement, as she hinted at an upcoming major announcement and urged support for the celebrity brands

Big Brother Mzansi stars like Khosi Twala, Yolanda Monyai, and Ashley Ogle have also received generous gifts from fans, including vacations, luxury tech, and cash donations

Popular reality television star Mshini Lekwadu recently headed to social media to show off the special gifts she received from two of South Africa's biggest stars. She thanked the stars and her fans for their support.

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Mshini showed off her gifts from DJ Sbu and Dawn Thandeka King. Image: @mshinilekwadu

Source: Instagram

Mshini receives special gifts

Big Brother Mzansi stars are receiving gifts from well-wishers. From Uyanda's fans setting up a GoFundMe for him to raise some money to Ashley Ogle's GoFundMe drama that saw her allegedly refusing to accept the almost R1 million that her fans had donated.

The latest celebrity to receive gifts from well-wishers is the fan favourite, Siphesihle Lekwadu, popularly known as Mshini.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to her page, Mshini shared a video thanking DJ Sbu for giving her a lovely t-shirt from his newly launched restaurant, Mzakes Kitchen and veteran actress Dawn Thandeka King, who gifted her a stunning hat from her flourishing business, Izandla by Dawn Thandeka King. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Mshini's video

Social media users applauded Mshini for appreciating the gifts she received from fellow celebrities. The 23-year-old tutor from Soweto also assured her fans that big things were on the way and she will make a big announcement soon. Mshini thanked DJ Sbu and Dawn Thandeka King for welcoming her to their families (brands) and urged her fans to support them.

Take a look at the reactions below:

@MgabadeliMiss said:

"Ohhhh we can’t wait Mshini baby🔥🔥🥺"

@pepperita2 commented:

"Congratulations 🎊 #MshiniLekwadu."

@WARNINGYOYOU wrote:

"My grateful fav."

@thachopitahsan1 added:

"The Hat is cute 😍 MARKETABLE MSHINI . WORK WITH MSHINI #MshiniLekwadu."

@julysveri90s said:

"The blushing whenever she mentions Falcons, Mshini is in love 😍🤭"

@Nursejoaniee added:

"The Hat and Tee Shirt is screaming Quality 🤌🏽🔥"

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Mshini urged her fans to support DJ Sbu and Dawn Thandeka King. Image: @mshinilekwadu

Source: Instagram

Big Brother stars who have received gifts from fans

Several Big Brother Mzansi stars have received heartfelt gifts from their legion of fans. Khosi Twala, popularly known as King Khosi received several gifts, including a fully paid for vacation from her fans.

Yolanda Monyai's fans also came through for her with several expensive gifts including, the latest iPhones, MacBooks, clothes and R102K cash. Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition star Ashley Ogle's fans also donated almost R1 million to gift to their favourite.

Ashley Ogle clashes with fan over GoFundMe account

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle and a fan entered a heated exchange over her GoFundMe account after money was taken out of the account.

Recently, Ogle said that although she was grateful for the gesture, she did not set up the campaign and has rejected funds from the account, which reportedly has an R800,000 target.

Source: Briefly News