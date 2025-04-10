Ashley Ogle sparked debate after screenshots of a text argument with a fan emerged on social media

The Big Brother Mzansi star and the fan endured a heated exchange regarding her GoFundMe account, which is nearing its target of R800,000

Local netizens reacted on social media, questioning the fan’s responses, while others felt Ogle should have handled the situation better

Big Brother Mzansi star Ashley Ogle and a fan entered a heated exchange over her GoFundMe account after money was taken out of the account.

The 26-year-old Ogle has distanced herself from setting up the account, and she took her frustrations out on the fan, who claimed their innocence regarding the withdrawals.

Ashley Ogle had a heated exchange with a fan about a GoFundMe account.

Source: Instagram

Recently, Ogle said that although she was grateful for the gesture, she did not set up the campaign and has rejected funds from the account, which reportedly has an R800,000 target.

Ashley Ogle and a fan exchange harsh words over Go Fund Me account

Take a look Ogle's interaction with the fan in tweet below:

According to the screenshots shared on social media, Ogle accused the fan of using her name to get money from the people of Mzansi.

The fan responded by saying they did not set up the account and had no access to the funds, which, according to reports, nearly struck a whopping R1 million balance.

During the argument, both Ogle and the fan showed their frustration with each other and each accused the other of being disrespectful.

Ogle addresses fans in the video below:

Ogle shares updates with her fans

While Ogle’s argument was shared on social media, she also hosted an Instagram live session where she addressed several issues, including the alleged account.

Ogle said she did not need the donations to make a living while also revealing that she has shockingly received death threats from some fans.

After leaving the Big Brother Mzansi house, Ogle has been making headlines across Mzansi after starting a relationship with the show’s winner, Sweet Guluva.

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Ashley Ogle recently opened up to her fans.

Source: Instagram

Fans say Ogle could have handled things better

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying Ogle could have handled the situation with more tact, while others said the fan had nothing to complain about.

Upthereskat said Ogle is watching the money:

“She is busy monitoring the GoFundMe.”

AngelinaM80435 asked a question:

“So she says she is not a South African?”

Kezzia_b disagrees with the fan:

“Show me the disrespect.”

Mar51537 said both sides were wrong:

“The approach was wrong definitely, and the response too was wrong, but she started with please, which I mean could show being a bit polite, but there is more to the issue than we know! Both went from 0 to 100.”

Nomthido4 questioned the fan:

“I am still waiting to see the disrespect you are talking about.”

S_a_a_r_a_h1 said Ogle could have been more tactful:

“From this, all I am gonna say is Ash could have handled this better, she is wrong. She could have texted her or called and asked first what was happening to the GoFundMe. Just to know what’s happening, she could even have gone live and asked us, we would have explained it to her.”

Vivilaka took note:

“When the money was decreasing from the day before, fans were complaining and reached out to her, why didn’t they reach out to her to explain too? Of course, any reasonable person could have panicked about being used to scam people.”

DindyMandie slammed Ogle:

“You are the mad one.”

Toniamountain1 is frustrated:

“It's the disrespect, rudeness, and entitlement for me. Imagine, I blame all these foolish fans who keep donating to these rubbish housemates.”

Ladymayofficia2 gave their opinion:

“Yoh embarrassing.”

Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva provide a relationship update

As reported by Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi contestants Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva confirmed that their relationship is still going strong.

The couple started dating after their appearances on the reality TV show, while there were questions after Ogle recently unfollowed the series winner, Guluva, on social media.

