DJ Zinhle recently penned the sweetest birthday message for her husband, Murdah Bongz

Her touching tribute had fans chopping onions at how highly she spoke of her hubby

South Africans showed love to Bongz with heartfelt birthday wishes while gushing at his sweet relationship with Zinhle

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Zinhle celebrated her husband Murdah Bongz' birthday. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz celebrated another trip around the sun, and the tribute from his wife is all that fans were waiting for.

DJ Zinhle honours husband Murdah Bongz' birthday

Murdah Bongz recently celebrated his 38th birthday, and like the few that have passed, his wife, DJ Zinhle, didn't fail to make him feel special.

The Era By DJ Zinhle founder penned a heartfelt birthday message to her hubby and father of her kids on 9 June, describing him as a "calm, talented, and funny man" whose sense of humour is one of her favourite things about him:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

DJ Zinhle says Murdah Bongz never fails to make her laugh and put a smile on her face. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

"You make me laugh when I need it most, and I love how you bring so much light into our lives.

"Watching you grow as a man, a father, and an artist has been the greatest gift. Thank you for loving me so effortlessly and for always showing up with your whole heart. Here’s to more life, more music, more laughter, and more love — together. I love you endlessly."

The multi-award-winning DJ/ producer, who is four years younger than Zinhle, is always a softie when it comes to his wife, often showing off their sweet romance and leaving fans in their feelings. However, today was all about him:

Here's how South Africa reacted to DJ Zinhle's birthday message

Fans and peers were in their feelings, and took the time to also write birthday messages to the talented Murdah Bongz:

phiwe_confidence said:

"Happy birthday to our Bestie’s bestie, here is to more great music and spins."

khetha_dlamini showed love to Murdah Bongz:

"Happy birthday, mkhwenyana wase NDH, may God continue to bless and protect you."

mantswebon wrote:

"Our national power couple! Happy birthday, Mr Bestie!"

South African disc jockeys, Major League DJZ, said:

"Happy birthday, bro. May god continue to bless you, my G."

DJ Zinhle's birthday message to Murdah Bongz had fans in their feelings. Image: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

reneiloer_ posted:

"Happy birthday, Mr Mohosana. Wishing you everything great and more. Cheers to a life filled with so much success, good health, joy, peace and happiness. Stay blessed and highly favoured. To many more."

tlaki50 added:

"Happy birthday, my fav. May the Lord continue to bless you and your family."

mandisamaxeke responded:

"Happy birthday, buti, kwande kukhanye endleleni yakho maxesha onke."

boogy_maboi commented:

"Happy birthday, mei Chomi, wishing you more life and more blessings."

Murdah Bongz goes all out for his wife DJ Zinhle's gift

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the gift DJ Zinhle received from her husband, Murdah Bongz.

The DJ couldn't wait to show off what her man got her on her birthday, and praised him for "nailing the art of gifting":

"This masterpiece has been brightening our wall since my birthday. Thank you @murdahbongz."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News