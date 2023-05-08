It was a sombre mood for a family that witnessed a beautiful wedding after the bride from Dublin passed away three weeks later

Nadine Lennon had battled cancer for two years and did a wedding in the hospital when doctors told her she was running out of time

She appreciated the hospital and staff for making her dream wedding come to pass, despite leaving behind two kids

A brave young woman passed away just three weeks after walking down the aisle with the lover of her life.

Nadine Lennon (l) with her husband Leigh Watters and their two kids during the hospital wedding. Photo: Evoke.

Source: UGC

The woman had been ill for a while and died following a two-year battle with bowel cancer in the hospital.

Woman opens up her cancer journey

Since being diagnosed with cancer, Nadine Lennon garnered over 25,000 TikTok followers after opening up about her battle with the illness.

Her family was devastated after the heartbreaking news that chemotherapy was n longer working and their kin was running out of time.

The mother, originally from Dublin, lived with her now widower Leigh Watters in Co Wexford with their two children, Nathan and Daisy.

Cancer patient appreciates staff, hospital

Nadine held her 'dream come true' wedding at St Vincent’s University Hospital chapel on April 14, before her demise on Friday, May 5 surrounded by her family, including her children.

She has invited her online family to participate in her ceremony's live stream as she exchanged vows with her hubby.

"The staff especially in St. Michael’s and St Anne’s Wards, have been unbelievable - I can’t even put into words how amazing they have all been, going above and beyond in every way possible. To leave the hospital today to go out for food is really special," Nadine penned before her death.

"Fought right until the very end"

The announcement of her death by the family broke many hearts as tributes flew in for the mother.

"The Lennon Watters family would like to inform you that Nadine passed away yesterday at 4pm, in the loving arms of her husband Leigh and family. Nadine was so strong and fought right until the very end.

She will always be in our hearts and her legacy will live on through her beautiful children, Nathan and Daisy. Nadine would be so grateful for all the love and support each and everyone of her followers has been expressing," read the post.

