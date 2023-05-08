An orphaned little girl who lost her mother and father from birth has been sighted in a short Instagram video

The girl, who is now nine months old, is growing fast, and she can now stand on her own and wave her hands

The girl's video quickly ballooned and went viral on Instagram, where some people expressed the desire to adopt her

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A baby girl who is an orphan has gone viral and touched many hearts after she was seen in an Instagram video.

The nine-month-old girl was seen waving her hands happily in the video as if she wanted to dance.

The girl smiled and waved her hands so happily. Photo credit: Instagram/@helpinghandsministries.ug

Source: UGC

According to a short story behind the video, the girl lost her mother when she was born, and her father died earlier when she was still in the womb.

Beautiful baby girl smiles happily despite being an orphan

The girl's touching story was shared by @helpinghandsministries.ug, a non-governmental organisation taking care of the girl.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The story reads in part:

"We met Praise from the very day she was born, and her mother died on the day of delivery, but remember her dad had already died when the mother was pregnant hence leaving little Praise in desperation. Praise is now nine months with us at the orphanage. In spite of the fact that we haven't had a lot of resources for all the 50 children at the orphanage."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@dadidienstbach said:

"I would adopt this child without a doubt! Now! And she would have all the love in the world! But how many years would it take for that to happen? The bureaucracy is so big that this beautiful girl will have grown up, without any condition, and would never find her again!"

@daisyrossdo said:

"Oh Lord bless these beautiful baby and all the children ..she so pretty."

Little girl who refuses to wear clothes goes viral

In a related story, Briefly News reported about a mother lamenting her little daughter's refusal to wear clothes while going to bed.

The girl prefers to sleep with a small piece of wrapper around her waist.

The video attracted many hilarious comments, especially as the woman called the girl one of her ancestors reborn.

Video of fine baby girl

A pretty girl became a viral sensation on TikTok. A lady who posted the video revealed that the girl's parents have normal skin colour, but she came out looking fair.

While posting the video, the lady described the girl's skin colour as a miracle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng